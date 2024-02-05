Joni Mitchell’s Grammy Performance Overshadowed by Outrage Over Resurfaced Blackface Photos of Her as Pimp-Like Alter Ego

Joni Mitchell has yet to atone for cosplaying as a Black man with a pimp strut more than three decades ago, and social media users have made it known that her blackface days have not been forgotten.

As Mitchell strummed up emotions with her Grammy performance debut at the Recording Academy’s 66th award ceremony on Feb. 4, so was her artificially darkened past. The singer performed her 1969 hit single “Both Sides Now.” The record appeared on the album “Clouds,” which earned the artist her first Grammy 55 years ago.

Joni Mitchell in blackface as alter ego Art Nouveau resurfaces following her heartfelt Grammy performance of “Both Sides Now.” (Photos: @jonimitchell/Instagram, Lighttmylove/X)

Her stage presence on music’s biggest night was applauded for several reasons, one of which was the fact that almost ten years prior, she was unable to walk or perform after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015.

The sentimental value of her appearing on stage, however, has been overshadowed for some by her Black male persona, Art Nouveau.

“I’m so sorry I cannot deal with Joni Mitchell. The way her blackface “alter ego” named f—kin don juan just flies with people is so crazy i tried to look it up earlier to see if she’s apologized but this article is sending me,” posted a person on X as photos of the alter ego began to resurface.

What I’ve been waiting for, Joni Mitchell’s magical performance of “Clouds” at #grammys after near-fatal aneurysm in which she had to re-learn how to speak and sing. A remarkable performance sample of resilience, creativity & the human spirit. Left me in tears. pic.twitter.com/uwJpmtM64G — Paul Grondahl (@PaulGrondahl) February 5, 2024

“Godd—n it! I can’t like NO FAMOUS white folks. Always a d—n secret racist,” read a second post. Another user commented, “She says there were Black artists on the album who said it was ok…and I still don’t like it. I was alive in 76-77 and knew it was wrong then,” before asking if the singer was stoned when she tapped into the problematic persona. Someone else quipped, “She was really looking at life from both sides now…”

The Blaxploitation-esque character was birthed in 1976 as a Halloween costume. Mitchell claimed she was on Hollywood Boulevard when “this Black guy with a beautiful spirit walking with a bop… As he went by me, he turned around and said, ‘Ummmm, mmm… looking good sister, lookin’ good!’” she told Rolling Stone in 1997.

“It was as if this spirit went into me. So I started walking like him. I bought a black wig, I bought sideburns, a mustache. I bought some pancake makeup. It was like ‘I’m goin’ as him,’” she continued.

In a separate interview with The Cut in 2015, the Folk artist boldly stated, “When I see Black men sitting, I have a tendency to go — like I nod like I’m a brother. I really feel an affinity because I have experienced being a black guy on several occasions.” The 10-time Grammy Award winner also stated that she wished “every blood” so that she could tell people off without being deemed a bigot. She notably is of Norweigan, Irish, French, and Scottish descent.

Art would go on to make more appearances during performances, on the album cover of “Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter,” Mitchell’s concert film “Shadows and Light,” and the short film “The Black Cat in the Black Mouse Socks” in 1982.