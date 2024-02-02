Serial Squatters Lied About Deaths In Family to Scam Landlords Out of Rent for Months: ‘They Seemed Like Wonderful People’

Two landlords who wanted to lease their home one final time before moving back into it were targeted by a pair of serial squatters it took nearly a year to evict after they refused to pay rent for months.

Kim and Skip Moriarty moved into their first home in the Fair Oaks suburb nestled right outside Sacramento. They told ABC 10 that they moved out once their family started growing but ultimately decided to lease it as a means of making income.

After renting the home out for 34 years to several tenants, the Moriartys wanted to move back in but decided to lease it one last time before doing so.

Skip and Kim Moriarity ended up leasing their Sacramento home out to squatters who didn’t pay the couple rent for nine months. (Photos: ABC10/YouTube screenshot, Getty Images)

That’s when they met Mario and Ann Figueroa, the couple who would be their last tenants.

“They seemed like wonderful people,” Skip Moriarty told ABC 10.

The Moriartys requested credit reports and a 401(k) statement, which showed the couple possessed sizable funds in their pension account before signing a new lease.

Once all the checks and paperwork were out of the way, the Figueroas moved in in August 2022.

Then, for the next three months, they didn’t pay rent. The couple told the Moriartys that recent deaths and illnesses in the family were taking up much of their attention during that time.

“‘We deeply apologize. Mario’s grandfather passed last week and we had to contribute,'” Kim Moriarty read from a text she received from Ann Figueroa in September.

In November, the Figueroas told the Moriartys that Mario’s mother died. Then, in December, his father became ill. And still, no rent payments. Then, they stopped paying rent altogether.

Other Victims of the Serial Squatters Emerge

The same thing happened to Tari Gunn, another landlord who rented her home to the Figueroas that’s just two miles from the Moriartys’ home. Gunn said the Figueroas used the same pretext of family deaths to excuse them from paying rent.

“I just incurred so many financial issues … it was really hard,” Gunn said.

Gunn wasn’t the only other victim, as well. The Figueroas had squatted in eight different homes in Sacramento County before they lived in the Moriartys’ house since 2008, according to ABC 10.

The Moriartys went to their real estate agent, who discovered that their credit and 401(k) documents were falsified. Finally, the Moriartys decided to hire property manager Barry Mathis to begin the process of evicting them.

Mathis said eviction can be a lengthy and costly process for California landlords due to the state’s legal system and that most landlords in the U.S. are mom-and-pop investors.

“About 7 out of 10 properties that are being rented are rented by mom-and-pop investors,” Mathis said.

Eviction cases became more difficult to settle once the COVID-19 pandemic started and the state started enacting laws to protect tenants who fell on hard times from eviction.

In the end, the Figueroas were eventually evicted from the Moriartys’ home nine months after moving in. The Moriartys reported that they lost more than $15,000 in unpaid rent and damages, according to ABC 10. Instead of moving in like they initially wanted, they decided to sell the property.

Serial squatters tend to target small, independent landlords who don’t have property management companies or corporate entities to support them and don’t run too many background checks, so they might lack the expertise or manpower to detect a scam.

“Unfortunately, there are criminals out there that use amazing talent and education for bad,” Mathis said.

It’s recommended that landlords run both credit and criminal background checks on potential tenants, check their eviction histories if they have any, and call previous landlords to verify their leasing history.