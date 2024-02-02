Garrett Morris Received His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Here Are 7 Memorable Roles from the First Black Cast Member on ‘SNL’

Veteran actor Garrett Issac Morris has had a wild ride throughout his time in show business, which began over 60 years ago.

Morris was the first Black cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” becoming the fourth original cast member on the sketch comedy show to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner. He received the honor on his 87th birthday on Feb. 1.

The beloved actor grew up in his grandfather’s Southern Baptist church in New Orleans, where he sang in the choir at just 4 years old. He later moved to New York to become a Broadway star and landed a gig with the Harry Belafonte Folk Singers in the 1960s. After his debut in the 1967 Tony Award-winning musical “Hallelujah, Baby!” he appeared in other Broadway and off-Broadway musicals such as “Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death.”

His film debut came in the 1970 comedy “Where’s Poppa?” alongside George Segal. Morris was initially hired at “SNL” as a writer, but his acting skills helped him get an offer to join the cast under one condition: “I didn’t also have to be a writer,” Morris told People magazine.

He was a member of the “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” from 1975-80. He portrayed several memorable characters including Dominican baseball player Chico Escuela, who became a “Weekend Update” sportscaster known for the catchphrase “Baseball has been berry, berry good to me.”

He steadily continued his acting career with roles in movies like “Cooley High” as Mr. Mason and the Reverend in “Who’s Your Caddy?” and Old Priest in “Shameless.”

His action catalog also includes voiceover work in 1984’s “The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries” and 2001’s “Justice League,” and narration in 2021’s “Grand Crew.” Morris has also starred in other series such as “The Wayans Bros.,” “This Is Us,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” and “How I Met Your Father, “How High,” “Roc,” and “Coneheads” as Captain Orecruiser.

Those are just a few of the many iconic roles portrayed by Garrett Morris. Check out this week’s list of movies and series to enjoy this weekend.

Cooley High (1975) Morris played Mr. Mason, the caring history teacher of Glynn Turman’s character, Leroy “Preach” Jackson and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs’ character, Richard “Cochise” Morris, at a Chicago high school. He was one of the most beloved figures in the film, though director Michael Schultz had to fight to keep him in the film. American International Pictures, who recruited Schultz, believed Morris looked too young to play teacher. “They wanted a Sidney Poitier type,” Schultz told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We had to remind them that not all high school teachers look like Poitier.” Ironically, in real life Morris, before his “Saturday Night Live” days, worked as a teacher to supplement his acting career. “Cooley High” is available on Amazone Prime.

Car Wash (1976) Morris’ early acting years were spent working alongside greats such as Bill Duke, Richard Pryor, Lorraine Gary, and George Carlin more as “Slide” in this comedic take about employees at a car wash. Slide was a street-smart, smooth talker who had quick and snappy comebacks, but Morris’ performance is one of the film’s many highlights. The movie is available now on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Jeffersons (1983-1984) Morris also appeared in five episodes of the hit sitcom as Jimmy. Viewers might recall episode 18 from season 9, titled ‘True Confessions,” where George and Louise, portrayed by Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford, prepare to meet their 12-year-old foster child for the first time. The married couple living on the Upper East Side of New York were looking forward to a young boy appearing at their door. Shockingly, they opened it to find 40-year-old Jimmy with a briefcase, a surprise they never expected. Catch all 11 seasons of the show now on Amazon Prime Video.

Martin (1992-1995) Morris was cut from the show as radio station owner Stan Winters, during a vulnerable time in his life. As Martin’s boss, he was always scheming and keeping his ladies entertained. His departure was completely unexpected and took place after he was shot in his intestines and chest by a mugger in 1994. He was sent a script while recovering in the hospital, revealing that his character was selling the station and moving to China, which he blamed Martin Lawrence for. “But the man who produced “Martin” basically was Martin Lawrence. And after I had no bad words with him, still to this day, I do not understand why he decided to fire me while I was in Daniel Freeman Hospital,” Morris told Netflix’s “Strong Black Lead” during an interview. “Not only fired me while I was in the hospital itself, but then went around telling people in interviews that he came and sat by my bed and cried and stuff like that. The same person.” “Martin” is available on Amazon Prime, Max, and BET+. Co-stars Tichina Arnold and Carl Payne also attended the Walk of Fame ceremony.

The Jamie Foxx Show (1996-2001) Morris was among the funny cast members of the comedy sitcom based on Emmy-nominated actor Jamie Foxx. As Uncle Junior, he ran the King Hotel in Los Angeles with his wife, Aunt Helen, portrayed by Ellia English. Jamie played their nephew who came from Texas to make it as a superstar. Jamie went through his own trials and tribulations but he always had the support of his aunt and uncle who even showed up to defend him in court during one episode. All five seasons are available now on (HBO) Max.

2 Broke Girls (2011-2017) Morris earned laughs as Earl Washington, the elderly cashier at the Williamsburg, Brooklyn diner, where title characters Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings work. He worked on the sitcom for six years and even starred in the show’s Super Bowl commercial in 2013. His comedy and wit often stole the spotlight in various scenes He also worked alongside Eric André and more, including “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge, who honored Morris for being an “extraordinary” person, a “great friend,” and an “elegant gentleman” during his Walk of Fame ceremony. “2 Broke Girls” is available now on Max.

From "2 Broke Girls" (2015). Earl (played by Garrett Morris, a.k.a. one of SNL's original Not Ready For Prime Time Players) misunderstands the meaning of LGBTQ. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂📺 pic.twitter.com/0kSG81R2Ab — David in Dallas, Texas 🙏🇮🇱 (@David_in_Dallas) December 17, 2022

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (2020) Morris played Cleophus, the father-in-law of the self-made millionaire who went from making pennies as a washerwoman to becoming a beauty maven with her line of hair products. In the drama series, Cleophus played a former enslaved person who lived with Walker, portrayed by Octavia Spencer, and helped jumpstart her business. The film, also starring Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, and more, is currently playing on Netflix.