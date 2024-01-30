‘We Try to Keep This Show Very PG-13’: Joy Reid Had No Idea Her Mic Was Live When She Dropped the F-Bomb While Criticizing President Biden’s Immigration Remarks, Swiftly Apologizes

Joy Reid has plenty of people talking about the “Republicans take credit for stuff they voted against” portion of her MSNBC show, “The ReidOut,” after a hot mic incident.

The political host has social media users applauding and criticizing her after she muttered “starting another f—king war” as a clip of President Joe Biden speaking at a campaign event in South Carolina was shown during her Jan. 29 episode.

Joy Reid drops F-bomb on live mic while reporting on President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 immigration and border control speech. (Photos: MSNBC/YouTube; Forbes Breaking News/YouTube)

At the time, the president was addressing immigration and border policy. Though not shown in its entirety during the segment, Biden’s remarks included, “A bipartisan bill would be good for America and help fix our broken immigration system and allow speedy access for those who deserve to be here, and Congress needs to get it done… It’ll also give me, as president, the emergency authority to shut down the border until it could get back under control. If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly.”

Reid’s impromptu F-bomb was heard as the President said Congress needed to get the bill approved. Later in the show, she issued the following apology to viewers: “I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13, so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my behind-the-scenes chatter.”

She added, “I deeply, deeply apologize for that.”

“Idk why everyone is trying to paint Biden out as some war hawk but this ain’t it. Joy Reid tell us in detail what she was referring to & clear this up b4 it gets outta hand. People are already using this as a sound bite,” posted an X user as the clip circulated.

“If you ever wondered if Joy Reid was just another performance artist, here’s your proof. She later apologized for actually making an honest statement during a time she thought her mic was down. But any criticism of Biden is a big no-no on MSNBC, hence the apology,” wrote Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

Biden announced his bid for reelection in April. Former President Donald Trump, who lost to the current commander-in-chief in 2020, announced his renewed pursuit for the nation’s highest office in November 2022.

The latter is currently the defendant in multiple federal criminal cases, as well as a state case connected with his attempt to overthrow 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia. Trump has used immigration as a key pillar in their campaign.

Trump and Republican senators have been staunch critics of the proposed bipartisan plan Biden spoke of. The legislation would allow for 1,300 additional Border Patrols officers, 375 border judges to determine if an immigrant can stay in America, and 1,600 asylum officers.

GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and others, who have been outspoken about Trump, have also expressed concern about the plan itself.

“I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump,” said GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah to CNN. “And the fact that he would communicate to Republican senators and congresspeople that he doesn’t want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is … really appalling.”