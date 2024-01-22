Dame Dash Chooses Insulin Over a Plant-Based Diet in Heated Debate With Herbalist Who Claims Type 1 Diabetes Can Be Reversed — Here Are The Facts

Dame Dash has doubts about the extent to which holistic practices can cure diseases. The media entrepreneur, who is a Type 1 diabetic, turned the health issue into a trending topic on X when clips of him and herbalist Yah’ki Rapha’El Awakened debating the efficacy of a natural and food-based approach to healing the body began to circulate.

The founder of the America Nu Network challenged the self-proclaimed master healer on why Western medical journals have yet to quantify the success of herbal health practices during the discussion that tackled concepts of nourishing the body for longevity.

Dame Dash (left) and herbalist Yah’Ki (right) debate the efficacy of plant-based to reverse Type 1 diabetes. (Photo: @yahkiawakened/Instagram)

“I’ve never seen a doctor validate anyone that’s ever said they’ve been cured of Type 1…If I was ever to take some herbs and tea, whatever it is, diet, and was able to not be diabetic, the next time I would go and see my doctor, to tell him or her that I’m not diabetic, I would be in the medical journal and there’s no conspiracy or anything that would stop that. I would go to the paper and say it myself,” said Dame.

Yahki claimed that three people went through his herbal program and were able to reverse their Type 1 diabetes diagnosis. “They’ve been off the insulin pump for, one for two years, another one for about two years and two months,” said the herbalist.

Dame countered the claim by inquiring about the individuals following up with a physician. “After the first six months, the doctor would call and check…you telling me all three of those people didn’t feel like going to the doctor?” he asked.

Yahki anecdotally validated his work by stating that a female client’s blood work showed that her blood sugar was regulated and that she also rid her body of herpes, yet her physician continued to advise her to resume Western medical treatment for both ailments.

Elsewhere in the heated discourse that questioned conspiracies surrounding homeopathic approaches to vitality, Yah’ki shared that his first approach to treating diabetic clients is to place them on a mono-fruit diet.

Dame, 52, hit back, stating that consumption of fruit helps to elevate his blood sugar levels when they are too low, but conversely, the natural sugars in conjunction with his other eating habits spike his level, causing him to use his insulin.

The former record executive admitted that he would rather enjoy his quality of life than have to follow a stringent diet. “You not willing to compromise your happiness for it,” said Yah’ki.

Dame quipped, “I’d rather take a shot, workout, and do all the other s—t.” The former record executive also shot down suggestions of exploring a raw food diet. “Something ‘gon have to give though,” said the herbalist.

The viral conversation sparked a range of reactions. An X user wrote, “You can’t cure type 1 diabetes…people are literally born with it. Type 2 diabetes can be reversed though, through exercise and proper diet.” Another person posted, “I really wished herbs and food really “cured” disease like yall claim they do. It would make life so much easier.”

Things to Know About Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes refers to the body’s inability to produce insulin to convert sugar (glucose) into energy for cellular function. The pancreas, in a non-diabetic person, produces the necessary amounts of insulin for the conversion.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Type 1 diabetes is thought to be caused by an autoimmune reaction (the body attacks itself by mistake).”

There is currently no cure for Type 1 diabetes, and researchers do not yet believe the chronic disease can be reversed. However, clinical trials exploring reversal treatments are underway.

Type 2 diabetes deals with insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas produces the hormone but cells fail to properly respond to it. It is most commonly diagnosed in people over the age of 45.

Both types of diabetes are treated with proper management of blood sugar levels, stress, diet, and exercise. If left untreated or underrated, risks include severe organ damage, loss of vision and limbs, and death.