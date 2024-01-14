Gillie Da Kid Slams Trolls Claiming His Son Was Killed as an Illuminati Sacrifice for Wealth and Fame

Gillie Da Kid is fully aware of the conspiracies alluding to the death of his son being something other than a byproduct of gun violence.

He and his “Million Dollar Worth of Game” co-host, Wallo, were guests on the “Pat Bev Podcast with Rone” when the topic of Gillie’s son, Devin Spady’s, untimely passing came up in discussion over reckless comments becoming viral on social platforms.

Adam Ferrone (left) listens as Gillie Da Kid (right) fires back at trolls saying his son’s death was an Illuminati sacrifice. (Photos: Pat Bev Podcast with Rone/YouTube)

Gillie’s 25-year-old son was gunned down in his hometown of Philadelphia in July 2023. The aspiring rapper, whose stage name was YNG Cheese, was one of three people shot, though the other two victims survived their injuries. In the wake of the tragedy, conspiracy theorists have spread claims that Spady was killed as part of a ritual to help his father gain more notoriety.

Gillie expressed his outrage at those claims.

“How could you ever disrespect a man’s child that got murdered out here in these streets,” he rhetorically asked while on the podcast.

“The Illuminati sacrifice and all that dumba— s—t online … The Illuminati came down North Philly and killed my son. Shut the f—k up. Gotta see some dumb s—t like that online ’cause you n—gas trying to get views and likes,” he continued.

The public figure, who openly speaks against gun violence and illegal trappings of street life, said that the only reason he does not attack perpetrators of the wild claim online is because of his cousin Wallo.

“One day, Lo gonna lighten up, and I’mma tear y’all a— up. I’mma give you all the fame you looking for. Anytime I get a motherf—ker he told me to get him,” said Gillie.

Wallo chimed in, “I protect him from everything, like, I never tell him something so he could say something to me like, ‘Yo, man I seen …’ I say, ‘Yeah, ’cause I knew, known about that two months ago.’ … I gotta keep him focused. … You only respond up or right here [on your level], you don’t respond down, because I’m not putting no light on you.”

Wallo was formerly incarcerated and has since adopted a more peaceful approach to navigating life. He said that distracting conversations like those about Illuminati sacrifices are simply not worth the time or marketing dollars that would inadvertently be pushed to those platforms.

“We live in a culture now where a lot of dudes, they just do anything on the internet and they trying to get the attention of a real winner. Like, we f–king big-time winners, man,” he continued as Gillie quipped, “He’s saving a lot of n—gas.”

Gillie previously shared that preparing his son for burial was a gift and a curse. The public funeral was held at The Met in Philadelphia and attended by hundreds of fans and community members.