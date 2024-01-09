‘Sorry For His Loss As Well’: Grieving Mother of 11-Year-Old Killed In Iowa School Shooting Remembers Her Son And His Killer Who Was Reportedly Bullied

The mother of an 11-year-old who was killed in a school shooting in Perry, Iowa, remembers the boy as a friendly child who exuded happiness.

Ahmir Jolliff, nicknamed “Smiley, is said to be the victim who got killed by a gunman who fired shots inside Perry High School on Thursday morning The Associated Press reported.

The child was inside the cafeteria when 17-year-old Dylan Butler opened fire, killing Jollif and wounding several others, according to the report. Officials said Butler allegedly used a handgun and pump action shotgun during the incident.

Jolliff, a sixth grade student who attended the connected middle school, was struck three times.

Ahmir Jolliff, 11, was fatally shot when a gunman carried out a mass shooting at Perry High School last week. (KCCI via AP/Youtube/Screemshot)

His mother, Erica, described Ahmir as a social butterfly who loved sports and music. On the day of the incident, he was excited to return to school after the holidays.

“He was so well-loved and he loved everyone. He’s such an outgoing person,” Erica told the AP.

According to the Des Moines Register, Jolliff’s wake is set for Wednesday, Jan. 10, and his funeral will occur at St. Patrick Catholic Church the next day. A memorial was created in front of the school.

Erica recalled only being able to locate her daughter, a ninth grader, when the chaos unfolded that morning. Still, she acknowledged the death of Butler, who turned the gun on himself. People familiar with the gunman claimed he was subjected to bullying while at the school with no help from the administration, the outlet reported.

“We send our condolences to the family of Dylan; they’re in our prayers and we’re truly sorry for his loss as well,” Erica said to the AP, adding, “I just pray that what we lost isn’t in vain and that other things can be put in place with the school system.”

Among those injured were the school’s principal, Dan Marburger, and two other employees. Four students were also shot. Marburger is championed for shielding his students in the shooting, with the Iowa Department of Public Safely stating that he “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students,” per the outlet. He had to undergo surgery and is recovering in the hospital.