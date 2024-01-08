‘They Think They’re…Superior’: Black Couple Allegedly Attacked By White Group After Detroit Car Crash

Detroit Police say they’re investigating an incident in which a Black couple were the victims of an alleged assault and theft following a car crash on New Year’s Day.

The details of this case were first posted by the social media sleuth known as TizzyEnt. According to information he released, a Black female security guard was driving home from the bar she worked at with her boyfriend in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day when a car carrying a group of people who all appeared to be minors slammed into them.

After the crash, the woman FaceTimed her mother on her phone and called her insurance agent with her boyfriend’s phone, while the minor who was allegedly driving the other car called his mother, father, and stepfather to the scene.

After they arrive, the minor tells his parents that the woman pointed a gun at them. Although she was armed and licensed to carry as a security guard, she reportedly never drew her weapon.

It was at that point that the two men attacked her and her boyfriend, according to the video. The minor also apparently joined in. Before the group fled the scene, someone reached into her car and stole her phone. Then, they drove off.

However, the group didn’t know that the woman had her mother on FaceTime on the phone they stole and that her sister was recording the call.

On the recording, you can hear a group of individuals speak about the theft and attack, saying statements like:

“I got her phone.”

“You beat the f**k out of that n****r dude.”

“F**king Black people bro, they think they’re f**king superior just cause they’re Black.”

TizzyEnt said the woman’s stepfather was tracking her phone, so she found it after the group ditched it on the freeway.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Detroit Police to inquire if they’ve launched an investigation or made any arrests. Though they would not release any incident details, like the exact location of the car crash and assault, or suspect information, they did send us this statement: The Detroit Police Department can confirm that the facts and circumstances of this incident are under investigation. If appropriate, a warrant request will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision. The fact that certain individuals involved made racially inflammatory comments following the incident is very disturbing, and we understand that members of the community will find this hurtful. Our commitment is that all aspects of this incident will be thoroughly investigated, and a proper referral to the Prosecutor’s Office will be made.

We will update this story with more details as they become available from police.