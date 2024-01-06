‘I’m the Daughter to the Devil’: Naomi Osaka’s Older Sister Mari Accuses Their Father of Abuse and Harassment of Their Mother

After crushing her comeback to tournament matches, tennis star Naomi Osaka‘s family dynamic seems to be unraveling.

Her older sister, Mari, has accused their father, Leonard Francois, of abuse and harassment in a since-deleted post on Instagram. The 27-year-old said he also continues to “emotionally abuse” their mom, Tamaki Osaka, in addition to other claims.

(From left) Naomi Osaka’s older sister Mari accuses their father of abuse and harassment. (Photos: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images; @ioaproductions/Instagram)

“I want you to know how disappointed and disgusted I am in you, as a father and human being in general. You have failed in every way imaginable. You have abused me since I was young and continue to harass my mother. You continue to emotionally abuse her and trespass into our home when you have your own,” Mari Osaka wrote.

“I’m making this public knowledge because you are a coward who hides behind his physical ability to beat me down and our refusal to call to cops on you. This is it, I’m really done with you and the next time I see your face I am calling the police. Consider this a threat,” she said.

The fellow tennis player went onto to call out her dad for hurting her and their mother with his behavior, adding that he “threatened to beat me up again.”

“I will fight back and I will fight for both of us,” Mari stated. “So go ahead let’s see what type of man you really are even thouhg I’ve already known since birth I’m the daughter of the devil. God help me when he comes again.”

Fans offered support in the comment section of the post which was shared for a brief moment before Mari’s social media presence had disappeared.

One person replied, “Send you a hug and all the kindness in the world.” Another said, “Wow! Naomi’s sister Mari Osaka posted this on her IG, then deleted her account. Hard to know what to think.”

Naomi previously shared a post featuring herself and her parents as they got ready to go somewhere back in May 2019. Her mother can be seen fixing her hair and sweater while her father stands behind them as he places a pair of glasses on his face.

Comments on that post have now been limited as of Jan. 5 along with Naomi’s other posts on her personal page.

Since then, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has shared other posts about her travel experiences, tennis matches, television appearances and glimpses of her and rapper Cordae‘s daughter, Shai.

The two began dating in spring 2019. Fans have speculated about their alleged breakup since last October though neither have addressed the rumors.

Neither Naomi or her father has addressed the allegations from her sister.

Naomi Osaka lost in the second round of the Brisbane International in Australia this week, her first tournament in 15 months. The event served as a tuneup for her return to Grand Slams, which begins on Jan. 14 at the Australian Open in Melbourne.