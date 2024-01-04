Dedicated Las Vegas Burger King Employee Who Had Perfect Attendance at Work for 27 Years Purchases Home After Getting Nearly $500K In Donations

The Las Vegas Burger King employee who made headlines for not missing a day of work in 27 years has purchased a home after raising nearly half a million dollars via GoFundMe.

Kevin Ford, who works at the Harry Reid International Airport location, announced that he bought a new home in Pahrump, Nevada, TMZ reported. After the fundraising website took its cut, he pocketed $350,000. At the time of publication, the donations are still pouring in.

Kevin Ford, who went viral for working at Burger King for decades, was able to purchase a home due to an outpouring of donations. (GoFundMe)

“This Was ALL Made Possible Because of YOU!!! This Is Truly a Christmas Miracle and You Were ALL a Part of It!!! MUCH LOVE, Thank You and May God Bless and Keep You ALL in the New Year and Beyond,” Ford wrote on Dec. 29.

Ford’s abode, which has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and an hour away from his job, only cost him about $177,000, according to the outlet.

The news comes after he went viral on social media in 2022 when he showed off a clear goodie bag — which contained a Starbucks cup, Reese’s cup, a movie ticket, a lanyard, and other items — for having perfect attendance at the job for nearly three decades. People criticized Burger King for the small gift for an employee who was loyal and dedicated to his job for so many years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His daughter, Seryna, created the GoFundMe and explained that Ford started working at the restaurant when he gained custody of his kids: ”This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full health care coverage.”

Ford plans to help out his family with the remaining cash and save the rest for when he finally retires, per TMZ.

In a YouTube video, Ford expressed his gratitude to his supporters and included a mini tour of his residence.“Now my kids and my grandkids have someplace to come visit me,” Ford said. “This is truly an American Dream.”