Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and Crunchy Black Claim Gangsta Boo’s Overdose Death Was No Accident and Police Know Who Killed Her

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell — better known as Gansta Boo from the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia — passed away from a drug overdose on Jan. 1, 2023, and the group’s co-founder DJ Paul and member Crunchy Black claim the police know who is responsible for her death.

Mitchell died from an overdose of fentanyl and cocaine in Memphis, Tennessee, in her mother’s home on New Year’s Day 2023 at the age of 43. The recording artist’s brother Eric Mitchell — better known as E Gutta — was with his sister on the fateful night and also overdosed but survived.

On Aug. 22, Crunchy Black shared an Instagram post from the account of Martinez Deangelo, @martinezdeange1985. Deangelo said he was in jail with E Gutta and claimed that he was responsible for his sister’s death, according to HipHopDX. Deangelo claimed that E Gutta used to badmouth his sister and talk about what he would do to her when he got released. “I definitely believe he set her up!”

“Ay tell everybody that you probably got her up outta here on purpose,” he wrote. “Did u tell these folk that all u used to do when we was locked up was talk about how much u hate her cuz she ain’t send you no bread or help put you on? U a phony.”

Three 6 Mafia member Gansta Boo has reportedly passed according to fellow member DJ Paul. He posted a photo on His IG with no caption. No cause of death has been confirmed. She was 43 pic.twitter.com/uS7oIdCnHi — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) January 1, 2023

Crunchy Black replied in part, “God is good he sent me this to post and sure against the boo brother we on your a- – he was in jail y’all talking about how he hate her how he going to do something to her if anybody f—k with boo you know she had a good heart.”

DJ Paul also spoke out about Boo’s overdose on Aug. 25 when he replied to a fan comment saying that the information should be taken to the authorities.

“They have it,” he wrote. “They have her phone and they know who did it.”

DJ Paul speaks on Gangsta Boo’s death, says authorities "know who did it"https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/CoDxAESPmo — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 25, 2023

Crunchy Black added that E Gutta was jealous of his sister and asked fans to share the post.

“I’m Never Scared and I want Justin (sic) for Gangster boo b—h a- – n—a kill this sister because she wasn’t able to do things for his b—h ass when he was in jail.” he wrote. “It wasn’t her fault that a n—a don’t want to get out of here and work for something to have something like she was doing.”

“And you want a grown man want a grown woman to take care of him just because that’s his sister kill your f—king self feed your f—king self work your f—king self lame a- – n—a I want all the smoke cell repost share this and repost this.”

Fans on Instagram weighed in with mixed reactions to the accusations.

“I hate all dis I wish she was here. nun of dis would be goin on,” noted one fan.

“Crunchy this ain’t true mane,” added another.

“He ain’t lying,” another chimed in.

“I knew when they both was together doing the same thing and he didn’t od something was up with the brother.”

On Dec. 11, 2023, E Gutta was a guest on the “Murder Master Music Show” where the topic of his sister’s tragic death came up.

In response to Crunchy Black’s claims, E Gutta says, “It’s crazy because that’s somebody I thought I knew, but I don’t know him no more. It’s a conspiracy, man! Dudes like that are beneath me.”

He went on to say, “We don’t even discuss guys like that because they don’t hold no merit where I’m from. Dudes like that don’t even exist in the Mafia name. They been X’d out. We don’t even talk about guys like that. They don’t even matter. Dudes like that, we don’t even discuss.”

Mitchell was the first female member to join Three 6 Mafia back in 1994. According to The New York Times, the Memphis Police Department said “There were no immediate signs of foul play,” regarding the rapper’s untimely death. Her death was later ruled as an accidental overdose.