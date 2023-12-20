Chicago Plans to $8.75M to the Children of a Man Killed By a Cop After Calling for Help Against Knife-Wielding Wife But the Officer Is Still on the Job

The city of Chicago will pay millions to the family of a man who was fatally shot by police more than two years ago after he called 911 for help because his wife was attacking him.

According to reports, Michael Craig’s two children are set to receive the $8.75 million payout that was greenlit by the city council on Monday. Craig, 61, was killed by Officer Alberto Covarrubias in October 2021. The domestic incident happened when Craig called the police and said his wife, Tiffany Willis, had a knife to his throat.

“When the medical examiner reviewed the injuries to Mr. Craig, there were multiple stab wounds on him that she characterized as defensive. … So all indications are that the woman was, in fact, threatening and actually stabbing the man with a knife,” Deputy Corporation Counsel Caroline Fronczak said.

Michael Craig was fatally shot in 2021 after calling the police to report that his wife had a knife to his throat. (ABC 7/Youtube/Screenshot)

While speaking to the dispatcher, Craig reportedly ordered his son to open the door for the officer. Covarrubias, who had a Taser and gun, announced his presence, entered the apartment, and opened fire at the victim with both weapons as the couple tussled in the hallway. As the wounded Craig tried to rise from the floor, Covarrubias shot Craig again, telling him to “stop touching” Willis.

However, as WWTW reported, he had been informed several times that “the aggressor who possessed a deadly weapon was a woman.”

According to the reports, Covarrubias failed to render medical aid to Craig, shifting the focus to Willis instead. She was reportedly sentenced to five years behind bars in connection to the stabbing.

Craig’s kids, Patrick Jenkins and Craig’s juvenile son have been dealing with the aftermath of his death.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen a little kid walking. He’s by himself, but he’s always got that little teddy bear in his hand — just dangling it along,” Jenkins told CBS News in 2022, referring to his brother. “That was them. That was them. He’s just a teddy bear now.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police misconduct, is looking into the case. WWTW reported. Covarrubias, who has faced disciplinary action within the force for other reasons, still has his job and is making a six-figure salary.