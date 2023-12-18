‘They… Failed to Protect Me’: Vandals Sprayed N-word In Graffiti Outside Black California Teacher’s Classroom; District Keep It a Secret for Hours, She Says

The Davis Joint Unified School District in Northern California is on high alert following the discovery of racist graffiti on the exterior wall of the classroom of a Black teacher at Korematsu Elementary School.

Officials in the city of Davis expressed deep concern, as the incident has left the Black teacher in a state of distress.

The teacher, Nikki Shannon Smith, says the district mishandled communication regarding the incident, including not sending top officials to talk to her about her safety. She also notes no one told her about the vandalism until hours later.

Nikki Shannon Smith, teacher at Korematsu Elementary School. (Photos: Instagram/Nikki Shannon Smith)

In an email to the parents in the district, sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 13, Superintendent Matt Best addressed the bigotry, which was reported to the Davis Police Department immediately after officials were made aware. The perpetrator reportedly scribbled the N-word.

“This targeted act of hate has caused fear and anxiety, especially among teachers, staff, and students of color. We are saddened and outraged by this senseless, racist act; hate has no place in DJUSD, or anywhere in our community,” Best said, according to the Davis Vanguard.

“Due to the direct targeting of Black students, staff, and community members, and in recognition of an increased need for prompt streamlined and appropriate responses, DJUSD is developing a hate incident and vandalism protocol that will be used consistently across all sites and departments to ensure we are responding to each event sufficiently and in ways that respect the unique experiences and needs of those who are most affected,” Best continued.

The California school is predominantly white (48.5 percent), with an African-American population of 3.2 percent.

Smith had no idea about the vandalism until later in the day when she received an “all staff” email. She said she was “appalled” by the district’s response to the graffiti, according to Davis Enterprise.

“I am the only Black teacher at my school,” Smith said, “So there is no room for doubt. I was not informed that I had been targeted, and had I not asked, I would still not know.”

Smith says she was left in the dark. She even spoke to the principal, asking for more details about the incident, but he was not forthcoming, which made her uneasy.

“When I expressed my feelings about the above, I was relieved from my classroom and given permission to go home,” she said in a social media post.

But before she left, she said, district staff came to speak to her about the ordeal, and she had to “explain” why the way they handled the situation as it related to her was “unacceptable.”

“I had to explain that it was discriminatory that when there are attacks on any group but Black people, the messaging is specific, condemns that specific form of hatred, stands with that specific community, and offers support to those in need,” she continued.

“I am done explaining. I am done protecting a district that does not protect me. To anyone wanting to show support … This is not the first time they have failed to protect me against racism,” Smith added.

Aniyah Mathison, a graduate from the district, called the incident “crazy” and said she was “surprised.”

“I am a little surprised because Davis has not really been like that before,” Mathison said in an interview with ABC 10.

Presently, the district is collaborating with the Davis Police Department on an investigation to find out who wrote the vile slur. According to police records, the graffiti was cleaned up before they arrived at the school’s campus.

Law enforcement has pledged to heighten patrols around the school during nighttime for the next couple of weeks in an effort to prevent any potential recurrence of vandalism.