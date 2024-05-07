‘Get Out of Your Car, Boy!’: White Seattle Woman Threatens to Fight Black Man In Viral Video Allegedly Over Parking Too Slow Outside of McDonald’s

A video of a white woman taunting a Black man sitting in his car outside of a Seattle McDonald’s has gone viral on social media, with hundreds of viewers questioning the woman’s behavior.

“I’m so ready to ‘Fight Club’ this sh—,” the woman says in the video to the man behind the camera. It’s one of the several times she walks away and then back to the vehicle, challenging him to exit his car, seemingly to engage in a physical altercation.

Screenshot of video of a woman yelling at a man in Seattle McDonald’s parking lot. (Photo: Instagram/slimgrim67)

Each time, the driver demands that she move away from the car, but this only fuels the bizarre behavior. At one point, the driver revved the car’s engine during the back-and-forth, prompting the belligerent woman to kick the vehicle.

According to Donte Jones, the confrontation started over how long it took him to park his car.

“She just started exploding on me,” Jones told local news station Fox 13.

Jones said the woman pressed her horn and shouted profanity as he attempted to park. He believes her experience in the fast food drive-thru aggravated the woman, causing her to storm into the restaurant before lashing back out at him.

“Her seeing me was just enough,” Jones told the outlet.

Jones posted two videos on his Instagram page documenting the confrontation.

“Get away from my car,” Jones warns the woman at the beginning of the first video.

“Really, you, boy! Get out of your car, boy — son!” she yells while appearing to walk away before rushing back to the vehicle and amping up her verbal assault.

“Come on! Come on, now!” the woman says with her arms open, inviting Jones to hit her. She then calls him a “pu—y.”

In addition to pushing Jones to get out of the car and calling him derogatory terms in the videos, the unidentified woman also accuses Jones of being degree-less and claims that she makes one million dollars a year.

Using “fighting words” or those that “by their very utterance inflict injury or tend to incite an immediate breach of the peace” violates Washington law and can lead to a disorderly conduct charge. The misdemeanor offense could lead to a 90-day sentence and a fine of up to $1,000, but there’s no indication that authorities are investigating the parking lot quarrel.

Still, the videos have been viewed over 1.5 million times on Instagram and hundreds of thousands of other times through reshares.

Some viewers made light of and poked fun at the woman’s erratic behavior, while others pointed out how the situation could’ve turned serious for Jones.

“Sad to see how this lady is acting, and yet if he was to get out of the car to defend himself, guess who would go to jail? It’s definitely not her. Yet she’s the one harassing him!” one viewer pointer out.

“She thinks that’s what she wants till someone takes her offer. Then everyone stands up for the crazy that wanted to throw hands with a man,” another viewer wrote.