Abbott Elementary Star Janelle James Under Fire for ‘Disgusting’ Joke About Playing with Son’s Private Parts In Resurfaced Clip

Janelle James has her fans cringing after a clip of her delivering a joke about her son’s genitals made its way to the social media platform X. The comedienne made the joke in season three of the Netflix comedy special “The Standups,” which hit the platform on Dec. 29, 2021.

The “Abbott Elementary” star’s performance clip was shared on Dec. 12 by the account @jadedspicee with the caption, “I’ve never been so uncomfortable watching standup before like she’s a weirdo.”

Janelle James on Instagram (Photo: @janellejamescomedy/Instagram)

James referenced her son’s penis in the joke and quipped about being shocked by seeing him nude after he got out of the shower.

“My youngest son got a d—k now. I didn’t know that,” she said. “I didn’t know. I didn’t know he had a d—k. They say you blink and you miss it. It’s true. I didn’t know he had a d—k.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress went on to say she saw her son run past her bedroom after getting out of the shower and forgetting his towel.

“I was sitting on the edge of my bed, and he ran by from the bathroom. I guess he forgot a towel or whatever,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Wtf is that?’ Like, it blew my mind. ‘That’s a d—k. What? What?’ That’s a d—k that needs a job. Okay? Can’t be walking around with all that d—k and no income. That’s disrespectful.”

James then recalled changing her son’s diapers as a baby and playing rhythm guitar on his “pee-pee.”

“He used to have a pee-pee,” she added. “The last time I saw it, it was a pee-pee. You change the diaper, and you play rhythm guitar on the pee-pee. Ding-ding-a-ding-ding-a-ding-ding-a-ding. No other parents in here? That’s the best part of having a baby boy.”

i’ve never been so uncomfortable watching standup before like she’s a weirdo https://t.co/Kzr8Sl5QFY pic.twitter.com/yYAdZxBPtN — jadedspicee is festive🎄 (@jadedspicee) December 13, 2023

Fans reacted after the clip was shared on X, and many were upset about the joke. One fan replied, “woke up to janelle james making jokes about her son’s genitals.” Another added, “It’s terrible. I couldn’t even get through the whole clip it’s that bad.” One fan replied, “Now if a man had sat up and talked about his daughter private area like that, people would understand!!!”

The account that shared the clip also noted, “She keeps going too like 1. why are you talking abt a child that way?? let alone your own child 2. why are you talking about it in front of hella people like that?? so disgusting.”

woke up to janelle james making jokes about her son's genitals pic.twitter.com/SQjb1bnXVv — sarahˣ adamu (@CashewAunt2) December 13, 2023

“The Standups” is currently available on Netflix.