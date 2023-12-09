R&B Singer J. Holiday Gets Dragged for ‘Trying to be Gangster While Singing’ Love Songs During Concert

In an industry heavily inspired by hip-hop, it’s not uncommon for R&B artists to appear to imitate rappers’ lifestyles and clothing while singing love songs. J. Holiday is the latest singer to be given a side eye for appearing to act “gangster” after a video clip of his recent performance in Savannah, Georgia, began circulating online on Dec. 7.

R&B singer J. Holiday gets dragged for his recent performance. (Photo: @kingjholiday/Instagram)

The “Suffocate” artist is currently on tour with other notable R&B artists such as Ginuwine, Dru Hill, Case, Hi-Five, Shai, Lloyd, Next, and H-Town.

J. Holiday can be seen on stage singing his song, “Bed,” along with the sold-out crowd. However, fans in the comment section of the Neighborhood Talk’s post accused him of portraying something that he was not after he was spotted grabbing between his legs while rocking a black turtleneck, black jeans, and wheat-colored Timbaland boots.

“Trying to be gangster while singing that song in that outfit is insanity!” said one person, while another wrote. “Not with them tight ahh jeans!!!” Dozens of comments also touched on the 39-year-old’s vocals.

Two said, “He sounds like he’s bending over tying his shoe,” and “He needs to get back in bed he’s tired.” One person added, “Man if u don’t just sing the darn song….he killing me with all that pausing cause he outta breath smh lol.”

After seeing the criticism online, J. Holiday returned to the outlet’s comments section to hit back at folks for how he makes his money.

“Y’all are too funny. I’m so blessed and grateful to still be performing consistently every week! It’s all love over here!” he wrote.

J. Holiday released his debut album, “Back of My Lac,'” in 2007, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album. His single, “Bed,” which peaked at the no. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, was re-recorded earlier this year and released as a sped-up version.

J holiday Performing Hit Song ‘Bed’ At His Show In Savannah, GA. pic.twitter.com/x2E4lQbNLl — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) December 7, 2023

His sophomore album, “Round 2,” arrived in 2009 and he then took a six-year hiatus from the music industry before releasing 2014’s “Guilty Conscience.” J. Holiday also has released his 2020 mixtape, “Baecation,” and his most recent album, “Time,” in 2022.

But this is not the first time an R&B singer has been criticized for appearing to copy or mirror rappers. That same year, Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman, who dressed in bowties, knit sweaters, slacks, shorts and letterman jackets in the 1990s, shared his thoughts about the state of R&B.

“R&B has lost their identity because it felt like it had to compete with the bravado of the hip-hop world. Because labels stopped supporting the perception of Black men being more than displaying a thug image,” he wrote on X.

Stockman came up in a fashion-forward era, where artists like Xscape, H-Town, Jodeci, TLC, Blackstreet, Dru Hill, Aaliyah and more copied a similar rap aesthetic with baggy clothes, boots, oversized leather jackets and other looks.