Oprah Winfrey Can’t Contain Her Hilarious Reaction to Show Producer’s Outgrown Weave In Resurfaced Clip

A resurfaced clip of Oprah Winfrey staring and then laughing at one of her producers’ outgrown weave is making the rounds on social media, and fans are chiming in.

During a clip from “The Oprah Winfrey Show” back in 2002, the talk show host couldn’t stop laughing after seeing one of her producers, Katy Davis, walking around with a grown-out weave. Davis had gotten the weave during a previous make-over show to have “thicker and longer” hair, but according to Winfrey, she was unaware she needed to take out the weave herself after several months had gone by.

Oprah Winfrey stares at producer Katy Davis and her grown-out weave during an episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” (Photo: LibranWay screenshot / YouTube)

Winfrey recalled the episode during a 2011 broadcast, and she joked that Davis never took out the weave after it grew out.

“Everybody knows that nothing gets you going more than to laugh when you’re not supposed to,” explained Winfrey before noting that it happened to her during a commercial break.

“Katy Davis, who is one of our producers, got hair extensions,” she continued. “No really, to make her hair thicker and longer. Now, she got a weave on one of our makeover shows.”

Winfrey added that Davis never removed the weave after several months, and after she got a glimpse of Davis during a commercial break, she stared in disbelief before breaking out laughing.

“But a couple of months went by, and her weave had grown out,” laughed Winfrey. “But she didn’t know that you’re supposed to take the weave out. It was still, just, rolling out. So, what you’re looking at now is the day I caught a glimpse of her walking by during a commercial break… What I’m thinking is, ‘Who’s going to tell her?'”

Another producer walked up to Winfrey and said of Davis, “She said not to look at her hair,” as the talk show host continued to laugh. Winfrey tried to gather herself multiple times but continued to laugh after each attempt.

When Oprah couldn’t stop laughing at her producer’s outgrown weave LMAO https://t.co/12X6nhJ79N pic.twitter.com/8M8MHFZqbe — IV. (@ivourth) August 26, 2023

Fans loved seeing the resurfaced clip on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, and one noted that Davis should have been given instructions after getting the makeover.

“You can’t put that on nonblacks and not give them the instruction manual,” joked one, and another added, “The background laughs have me in tears,” noting that the audience was laughing during the clip. “Baby them black women are CACKLING down,” added a third.

“The Oprah Winfrey Show” was a syndicated daytime show that aired from 1986 until 2011 and was taped in Chicago before Winfrey moved on to launch the Oprah Winfrey Network.