Will Smith Says ‘Fame Is a Unique Monster’ as He Reflects on His Past Mistakes and How He Responds to the Public

Actor Will Smith has provided a bit of insight regarding his life and life choices while reflecting on his past. He shared about this and his upbringing as well as upcoming projects at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

During the Dec. 2 festival, Smith expressed that he wanted to become a scientist when he was a child because he enjoyed solving problems. The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star told the crowd, “I love puzzles. I love problems. Yeah, so I started making my own problems. Life is going too well.”

Smith’s comment could be referring to a multitude of things, as for the past couple of years social media users constantly have brought up his and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage.

Will Smith reflects on his past mistakes and says that he is “deeply human.”(Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

In the early turn of the 2020s, the Smiths were in the midst of controversy as Pinkett Smith admitted on her show “Red Table Talk” to having an affair with R&B singer August Alsina. Smith was also brought up throughout the autumn of 2023, as Pinkett Smith told the “Today” show that she and Smith had been separated for the past seven years.

Even though there were two major controversies that Smith could have been alluding to, The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Smith’s comment “was read in the room as a reference to the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony,” where he slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face over a “G.I. Jane” joke he made about Pinkett Smith.

Smith admitted he’s made “tons of mistakes,” as he called fame “a unique monster.” The rapper-turned-actor said that he can’t get too excited about praise from fans, because it makes it hurt more when people say bad things about him.

“I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world,” Smith said, “And I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission. I want you to feel good. And at the same time, I am deeply human.”

Some fans online sympathized with Smith’s statement, including one person who said, “Just chill Will no one’s perfect…I guarantee you will be vindicated that no one’s perfect.” Others didn’t see this opening up in the same, as they called the star out for his actions.

A second individual said, “Only an abusive a-s would get up and hit someone just doing their job. It is coupled that it was at an awards ceremony. We all saw it. You deserved to go to jail. Now go and enjoy your (separate) life with you (big mouth) wife (who only makes things worse).”

Smith wound up promoting the upcoming sequel to his 2007 horror action flick “I Am Legend.” He said he had a call set up with fellow actor Michael B. Jordan the following day, who has been rumored to play Smith’s son from the first movie.

Though Smith’s character died at the end of the film, he said the follow-up will focus on a different continuity where he survives at the end of the film.