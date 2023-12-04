CeeLo Green Teases Fans with Soulful Cover of Otis Redding’s ‘(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay’ Ahead of Foundation Performance

Dungeon Family member and Atlanta, Georgia, native CeeLo Green will be performing at the Otis Redding Foundation’s annual “O’Tis The Season” holiday concert on Dec. 9.

The event, which takes place at the Capitol Theater in Macon, Georgia, also serves as the fundraiser’s holiday season fundraiser. The ticket sales from the benefit concert will be used to help better music and arts programs for students.

CeeLo Green is set to perform at the Otis Redding Foundation’s O’Tis The Season holiday fundraiser concert. (Photo: @ceelogreen/Instagram)

Karla Redding-Andrews, the foundation’s vice president and Otis Redding’s daughter, said, “We’re excited to have CeeLo as our special guest at O’Tis The Season this year…having CeeLo participate could not highlight our holiday season any better.”

Green echoed Redding-Andrews’ sentiment as he voiced his excitement and pride to be involved in this year’s event in an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star.

“I’m honored to be acknowledged by the Otis Redding Foundation,” Green said at the 21:14 mark of the interview. “We have befriended each other, you know, and since then have considered each other extended family,” he added.

He said he once saw the “A Change Is Gonna Come” singer as a “godfather” figure. “It fathered the feelings I have, the notions I have, the inclinations I have. I’m able to identify with soul because of vessels and instruments such as himself.”

He described Redding as “an instrument,” noting that his soul music is “transmittable.”

Green continued, “A piece of him, a large portion of him is in me.” He also said that he could relate to musicians like Redding, as well as other legends like James Brown, Little Richard, Bobby Womack, and Maurice White because he sees those artists as an evolved version of himself.

The “Crazy” vocalist was asked if there were any Redding songs that he would perform at the event, and the artist went into his soulful rendition of Redding’s iconic final song “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay.”

“It wasn’t a request for me to do any Otis Redding covers,” Green said. “Of course, you know I could, but I don’t wanna do an Otis Redding imitation, because I am not worthy, you know what I’m saying.”

The 48-year-old said that he would be at the event having fun, and he plans to bring along a few surprise guests. “I ain’t gon’ tell you everything imma do, but I can do it,” said Green. “And I might call an audible and do everything I said I wasn’t going to do; you just gon’ have to show up.”

While Green teased fans with potential covers of some classic songs, he also let people know that he has some new music of his own that will be coming out soon. Green told Atlanta Black Star to look out for his new “East Coast-inspired” project called “Lodega.”

He also said that there was more music from his duo Gnarls Barkley “in the works.”

“I mean that. I’ve said that more than a few times over the years, you know, but I mean it,” Green added. He said that he and his partner, producer Danger Mouse, are almost there in putting together something special for fans.