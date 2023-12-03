At Home Customers Store Manager Fired After Calling Cops on Couple While They Shopped for Christmas Tree: ‘He Just Outright Accused’

An At House retail store employee has been fired after racially profiling a Black couple while they were shopping for a Christmas tree.

The two New Yorkers said they were singled out because of their race and are now wondering if other people see them as criminals, much like the worker and the two officers at the store did.

New York couple says they were racially profiled at At Home Store. (Photos: TikTok screenshots/fuljenshenry)

The two took to social media, posting a video on the husband’s @fuljenshenry TikTok account about their shopping experience at the Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse, New York, on Saturday, Nov. 25. The video, lasting around five-and-a-half minutes, received over 334,000 views within days of its posting and featured Fuljens Henry, a content creator, and his wife Ana tearfully detailing the account.

“We’re sharing a horrible experience that we had at the At Home store in Destiny,” the woman said, shaking as she recalled the offense.

According to Ana, she and her husband were “accused by an officer of collaborating with two other people [of] stealing a tree.”

“It was the worst experience,” she said, “He didn’t ask nicely. He just outright accused.”

Henry says that they were actually buying a pink tree with white dressings when they were approached. The officers, whom he identified as Officer Gerber and Officer Earl, assert that he and his wife were talking on the phone with two other people who stole a tree from the store.

Frustrated, Henry told the officers to check the store tapes and monitor from when he got out of his car up to that point, and he would see that they had been mistaken. The DIY YouTuber asked to see the manager.

“We were trying to speak with the manager. Come to find out, the manager accused us because we were the two only other Black people in the store,” Henry said. “This has never ever, and I am speaking for the both of us, has never happened to us in our entire life.”

Many on social media responded to their video, saying the manager should be fired and that they feel bad for the couple.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you two. @AtHomeStores That manager needs to be fired, immediately as well as. These shoppers deserve a public apology,” one comment read. Another took it further, writing, “Don’t just settle for an apology sue and make them an example this has to stop sorry this happened to y’all.”

Two days after posting the video, the couple returned to give an update.

First, Ana thanked everyone for their “words of support” and “virtual hugs.”

“We appreciate you so much, and we will continue to keep you updated,” she said. “We are, as cliche as it sounds, are all in this together.”

Henry went on to say that the couple filed a formal complaint with At Home customer care in addition to posting the video.

“An At Home Customer Care VP reached out to us, and they said that there’s an open investigation,” he shared. “The store manager was fired.”

According to the TikToker, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by both the store and the couple about the incident, with Henry filing a formal complaint against Officer Gerber.

“Officer Gerber does not deserve the role of officer,” the husband punctuated.

Many applauded the couple for following through with filing reports and seeking justice.

One comment encapsulated the spirit of many supporting the couple, “Thank you for making it clear that this kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated!”