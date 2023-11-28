Local McDonald’s Owner Commits to Paying Close to $20K for Little Girl’s College Education After Tot’s Dramatic Restaurant Entrance a Year Ago

McDonald’s has committed to donating nearly $20,000 toward the college education of a young girl in Georgia.

This pledge follows the toddler’s birth, which took place in a local McDonald’s restroom a year ago.

Renowned for its iconic golden arches, McDonald’s has been a consistent supporter of education through contributions to organizations such as the United Negro College Fund. However, in a recent act of generosity, a local franchisee took a direct approach, presenting a scholarship to a young girl simply because she was born at his establishment on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta.

Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips and her parents Deandre Phillips and Alandria Worthy (Photos: YouTube screenshots/11 Alive)

Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips recently celebrated her first birthday at the very McDonald’s, where her mother gave birth to her in November 2022. Nandi received more than her gifts, clothes and a Happy Meal cake.

Steve Akinboro, the owner of the local McDonald’s, decided to make a lasting impact on her life by awarding a $1,000 scholarship to the toddler. Additionally, he pledged an annual contribution of $1,000 to a college fund for little Miss Nandi until she begins her college journey.

“We don’t want her to think about how she is going to pay for college,” Akinboro said about Nandi, whose nickname is “Little Nugget,” in an interview with 11 Alive.

Around this time last year, Little Nugget’s mother, Alandria Worthy and her fiancé were en route to the hospital as she began experiencing contractions. They made a detour to McDonald’s for what the mom anticipated to be a brief bathroom break. To her surprise, the contractions that had initially started earlier in the day returned with a vengeance.

“I immediately felt like I had to use the bathroom. So, we stopped by McDonald’s to use the bathroom,” Worthy recalled. She also remembered screaming loudly as she started to dilate.

McDonald’s general manager, Tunisia Woodward, heard the screams and entered the bathroom to assist, joined by two other co-workers, Sha’querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray.

“She was like, ‘Are you OK?’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m in labor,'” Worthy said. “I said, ‘Somebody get the man in the car – I need him!'”

Simultaneously, Little Nugget’s dad, Deandre Phillips, noticed the break was taking too long and went in to check on his partner.

“He ran into them at the same time and said, ‘Babe, are you alright?’ and I said, ‘No, she’s coming. She’s coming,” Worthy added. “I was like, ‘We’re about to have a baby,’ and his instincts kicked in immediately.”

Within 15 minutes and three pushes, Little Nugget made her entrance.

“She was born last year at the hands of me, and two of my employees and the dad. In our restroom,” said Woodward to Atlanta News First.

“Mom and Dad were on their way to the hospital, but the baby had a different agenda,” said Akinboro joked.

Worthy said the fast-food workers stayed in contact with her and made sure that they kept updates on how the baby was progressing, asking for pictures and videos of the tiny tyke.

The local franchise stayed in touch with the family, and a week after the unusual birth, the workers invited the couple and their new baby back for a post-birth baby shower.

The couple shares a strong bond with the restaurant workers, appreciating the support and assistance they have received throughout the year. To them, these individuals are more than just friendly fast-food servers; they have become valued members of their community.

“It is not like we are coming in and these are strangers, they are like family now at this point,” said Worthy.

“It makes me feel good that they are still a part of her life,” Worthy added.