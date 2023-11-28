Jason Weaver Thanks His Mother for Steering Him In the ‘Right Direction’ as He Says She Made Him Turn Down $2 Million Lump Sum to Voice Young Simba In ‘The Lion King’ 29 Years Ago

Singer and actor Jason Weaver recently celebrated a huge milestone. His 1994 hit song, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” featured on “The Lion King” original soundtrack, was certified double platinum on Nov. 22 after selling two million copies.

Fans know Weaver from his starring roles in projects like “Drumline,” “Lottery Ticket,” and “The Jacksons: An American Dream.” He is also known for his for his musical talents, which he showcased in songs like “Stay with Me,” “One Call Away,” and “Love Ambition.”

Weaver’s most lucrative project came in the early ‘90s when he combined his two passions while recording the Disney animated classic “The Lion King.” Weaver was the singing voice for Young Simba, and he can be heard in the songs “Hakuna Matata” and “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.”

Jason Weaver celebrates his song "I Just Can't Wait to be King" going multi-platinum.

On March 17, “Hakuna Matata” went double platinum, and just eight months later, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” followed suit after it sold its two millionth copy on Nov. 22. Weaver celebrated the later with an Instagram post where he thanked everybody who helped him get on the track.

The list included Jesus Christ, the Walt Disney Company, Elton John, Tim Rice, and his mother, Marilyn “Kitty” Haywood. Weaver said, “I want to thank my mother for everything she’s done to help steer me in the right direction throughout the course of my life, as well as throughout my career.

He continued, “I share all of these accomplishments with her, because I wouldn’t have been able to achieve ANY of it had it not been for the hard work she put in and the sacrifices that she made so that I could live out my dream. I love you, ma!! Thank you!!”

People congratulated Weaver on his achievement, and they also praised his mother for how she went about securing royalties from the movie. Fans said, “Yes, mama sealed them royalties. She seen the vision and understood your worth and value. Thank God and your mother for that direction,” and, “His mom understood ‘residual income’ and hopefully he salutes her still for that!”

In 2019, Weaver did an interview where he said Disney offered him a $2 million check to sing in the movie. Weaver said after they got over the amount of money on the check, his mother negotiated for royalties instead of a lump sum. He said that they ended up taking $100,000 plus royalties, and over time, he has earned more than the first offer.

Earlier this year, Weaver sat down with the “85 South Show,” where he talked about how he got the part that made him a millionaire. Weaver said that he was on the set of “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” where he played young Michael Jackson, singing “Who’s Loving You.”

After he wrapped filming for the day, his mother came up to him and asked if he knew who was listening in during the recording. Weaver said he didn’t know, and his mother told him that it was Elton John and that he wanted him to audition for the part in “The Lion King.”

Weaver said that two days after they had wrapped The Jackson 5 biopic, he flew to Burbank, California. to record the lines for the animated feature. Weaver said that the makers of the film loved his portrayal so much that they almost gave him the entire role, but they had already signed Jonathan Taylor Thomas for the part.