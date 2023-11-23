‘What Are You Doing In Here?’: Viral Video Shows Women Accuse Miami Hotel Staff of Giving Random Men a Key to Their Room

A viral video shows a group of women accusing employees at a Miami hotel of giving two men their room key.

The seven-minute video was posted on TikTok earlier this month by @sarah_conner1 and has received nearly 7 million views. In the first few minutes, it shows a woman in what ostensibly is the lobby of a Miami hotel telling two officers about her experience.

A widely circulated video shows women accusing hotel employees in Miami of giving two men a key card to enter their rooms. (@sarah_conner1)

“The situation is this is a girls trip. It’s all females. Our front desk reps allowed two men to have a key card to our room and come upstairs in our room,” the woman explained. “They [the men] told them, Jessica, a random name, which is my first name [and] no last name, and he gave him a key to our room.”

Jessica said this was not the first time it happened.

“Earlier, her mom, who’s sick in the hotel room…said that somebody was trying to get in the room…and she had to lock the door,” she added, referring to other people in her group.

Jessica explained that one of the men was sporting a mask and asked for her by name, but she had no connection to them. She slammed the hotel staff for not checking their identification.

“We have so much designer, expensive stuff up there,” she continued. “Do you know how much human trafficking that’s going on?”

According to the video, the hotel employee said the man randomly offered him a $100 tip but said he didn’t accept it. Based on his explanation, the man asked him for sheets, and he informed him that a security guard would bring them upstairs to the room.

Another woman stepped in front of the desk and broke down the moment the men entered the room. She said she was in the bathroom when she overheard her roommate talking with them.

“She says, what are y’all doing in here? Who are y’all?” the woman recalled her roommate’s conversation with the men. “And they’re like this, not 3604? And she’s like no.””

The woman said the men slowly backed out of the room after that exchange. The encounter prompted her to call the front desk to question how they accessed them. She claims the employee said the men asked for Jessica and gave them the room number, so he gave them a key.

When the woman reached the lobby, one of the men asked, “Are you Jessica?” She responded, “No.” He then apologized to her.

One officer said the women must contact the hotel’s corporate office with their complaints. A woman in the group said she already reached out to her lawyer. People in the comments urged the group to sue the hotel. It’s unclear when and where this incident happened.

Earlier this year, Inside Edition investigated how easy obtaining a hotel key card to someone’s room would be. A producer for the program was able to randomly request key cards from staff at two different hotels without showing identification and get into the room,

One woman told Inside Edition about how a man got a key to her room and sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Iowa.

“Well, simplest way to put it is: I was raped for approximately two and a half hours,” Cheri Marchionda explained to the outlet. “The only thing he said to me was, ‘you’re not going to scream rape.’ And I remember him being excited because I had a nightgown on.”