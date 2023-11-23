Kysre Gondrezick Claims She Fell and ‘Hit the Wall,’ Accuses Manhattan Prosecutor of Pushing ‘False Narrative’ In Kevin Porter Jr. Domestic Violence Case

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Kysre Gondrezick stood by her claims that Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer created a “false narrative” about what happened between her and her former partner Kevin Porter Jr. before his domestic violence arrest in September.

On Sept. 11 news had dropped that Gondrezick was allegedly beaten by former Houston Rocket Kevin Porter Jr. Porter was arrested, and at the time NYPD reported that the 23-year-old had “struck her multiple times about the body and placed his hands around her neck,” after gaining access to their Manhattan hotel room.

Gondrezick was reported as having bruising, at least one broken bone, and a fractured neck vertebra. DA Curzer also said that Porter had a history of abusing Gondrezick, including “an incident in which he rammed his car into hers.”

Kysre Gondrezick calls out the Manhattan District Attorney for falsifying evidence and creating the false narrative that Kevin Porter Jr. had assaulted her. (Photo: @kysrerae @kevinporterjr/Instagram)

On Oct. 16 one of Porter’s charges was dropped as investigations revealed that he did not cause Gondrezick’s fractured neck vertebra. Two of his other charges remained, but Gondrezick subsequently came out and implied that everything anybody knew about the case was a lie.

In a post that marked the former WNBA player’s first public statement, she called out Curzer for providing the “false narrative of details specifying that Kevin had balled his fist up and repeatedly punched me five times in the face along with strangling me,” which she said never occurred.

Gondrezick continued to make these claims during her recent TMZ interview. She said that the experience had been prolonged due to the DA’s office, and that “they have compounded my trauma even more than the actual experience.” Gondrezick claimed that the DA’s office had “defamed” her integrity with their “false narratives.”

Gondrezick said that only she and Porter truly knew what had happened, and before this interview, neither side stated what really went down. She said that what happened was “a personal matter,” and allegedly it was just a clumsy mistake caused by waking up too early.

Gondrezick said, “The laceration came from a fall where I hit the wall.” She claimed that when Porter entered their room on Sept. 11 he wanted to have a conversation with her. She said that she was asleep at the time, so Porter, who she says smelled of alcohol, tried to wake her up by grabbing her shoulders.

She said that in her groggy state, she tried to stand up in bed and fell, hitting the side of her head on the hotel wall. She said that evidence shows that there was a makeup and blood smear on the wall, which proves her story.

She claims that because of the shock of the fall she ran out of the room. Gondrezick said, “It was not what was publicly falsified with narratives, and statements, and injuries that I never had and things that never occurred.”

Some believed that this was proof that the DA had it out for Porter, as one person said, “I listened to her interview, and she was adamant, even believable, especially with the emails and recorded calls with the D.A. The two are no longer together. She doesn’t gain anything by lying and is taking a risk if she is lying. I’m inclined to believe what she’s said.”

Others could not believe Gondrezick’s story about hitting her head, as another commenter said, “Man come on why would they lie about some s–t like that she didn’t post her face for months & her own sister said she wanted smoke yo.”

Gondrezick said that she is not in contact with Porter, as she is focusing on clearing her name. She said the DA’s office “jumped the gun too soon,” as they thought that she was going to help them have “the case of the year,” as she “reaped the benefits and cash in” on her traumatic situation.

The 26-year-old’s attorney, Bobby Altchiler, also made a statement saying that the DA’s mishandling of the case is unethical and immoral. He said since the DA put out its “false narrative” Gondrezick has received death threats.