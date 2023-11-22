Miami Rapper Caught On Shocking Video Shooting and Killing Her Manager Before Getting Struck By Vehicle Posts ‘Thank You’ Note to ‘Fans’ After Making Bail

An aspiring female rapper accused of shooting her manager to death during an argument on a Miami-area street last month was released from jail this week after posting $50,000 bond.

Kevhani Camilla Hicks, who is better known by the stage name Key Vhani, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 9 shooting in Wynwood, which was captured on surveillance footage.

Miami rapper Kevhani Hicks sent a special thank you to her supporters and friends after she was caught on video shooting her manager. (Credit: Surveillance Video Screengrab)

The video shows Hicks getting into a physical altercation with two men next to a white sedan that she exited from prior to the assailants briefly pinning her to the ground.

The video shows the second man involved in the fight also emerged from the back seat of the same car as the fight escalated.

At one point during the confrontation, Hicks managed to get away from the pair and grabbed a handbag, from which she pulled a gun and fired multiple shots toward the attackers.

The shots sent the victim scrambling, as he tried to get out of the line of fire but he lost his footing as Hicks approached from behind, still firing, the video shows.

From there, the shooter can be seen rounding the back end of another car, where the defenseless man tried to get away from before the shooter pumped several more slugs into the victim, leaving him slumped on the pavement.

A bystander who witnessed the altercation can be seen on the video fleeing the scene in the opposite direction.

Moments later, the white vehicle that was parked at the scene appears to run over Hicks as it peeled out to escape the gunfire.

Police received reports of a shooting in the city’s eclectic art district known as Wynwood Walls, just a 30-minute drive to Miami Beach, where authorities discovered the man mortally wounded, as well as Hicks disabled on the ground nearby with blunt force injuries.

Authorities did not immediately reveal the victim’s identity, but confirmed that he died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hicks was briefly hospitalized following the incident before investigators showed up at her bedside to get her version of what happened.

Hicks told police that she was arguing with her manager when the dispute turned violent, and that she fired the shots because she was afraid she’d be killed otherwise.

At a bond hearing in October, Hicks’ public defender called her actions a “clear case of self-defense.”

Meanwhile, the judge in the case ordered Hicks to remain on house arrest while she awaits trial.

After making bail, Hicks posted a message to her fans on Instagram.

“Good morning to all of my supporters and fans! I’m finally home after experiencing something so traumatic and life changing. I have 3 broken ribs and bruises all over so I’m currently healing and getting rest,” she wrote.

“I just want to personally thank everyone who supports me and knows that I’m not the horrible person some are claiming that I am. I can’t comment on the case at all, but I pray you all continue to stand by me and support me through this tragic time. I love you all to the moon and back!”