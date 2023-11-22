‘This Is Disgusting’: Kyle Rittenhouse Ruthlessly Mocked After Pitching New Book That Will Set the Record Straight; Adds Origin Story of Homelessness, Government Housing

Kyle Rittenhouse is receiving backlash on social media after announcing that he is releasing a book about the shooting that made him a nationally infamous figure.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, Rittenhouse shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a link to pre-order the book “Acquitted.”

Kyle Rittenhouse pitches new book titled “Acquitted” (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

“I never wanted to be a public figure. I was homeless as a small child and raised in government-subsidized housing. My goal was to be a cop or a paramedic,” the 20-year-old wrote. “I went to Kenosha to help my community–not become a whipping boy in the national debate. In less than three minutes, the direction of my life was horribly altered when I was forced to defend myself with deadly force. So much was said and written about me that was not true.”

Rittenhouse did not include a release date on the website, and it’s unclear if he has a publishing deal. However, Court TV reported his lawyer, Mark Richards, and Texas Scorecard’s Michael Quinn Sullivan are contributing to his efforts.

Rittenhouse emphasized that the book is an opportunity to tell his account following what happened during the August 2020 incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid civil unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man who was shot several times in the back by local police.

“Now, for the first time, I want to tell my story. My name is Kyle Rittenhouse,” he continued. “I was attacked. I defended myself. I was prosecuted. I was acquitted.”

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he fatally shot two demonstrators, identified as Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, with an assault-style weapon. Another man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was injured following the incident. He argued that he was acting in self-defense.

The following year, Rittenhouse was acquitted of the charges against him. He was hailed by the right-wing community, even gaining the support of former President Donald Trump.

Rittenhouse has worked to remain relevant throughout the years by making appearances at conservative events and painting himself as a victim of the media. This campaign was only stepped up this year response to being sued by the families of his Kenosha victims.

In response to his book announcement, people slammed him on social media, with one labeling him “absolute garbage.”

“The people buying the Kyle Rittenhouse book are still calling OJ a ‘murderer,’” another person wrote.

Just go away Rottenhouse. No one is interested in your self-aggrandizing, self-promoting, self-pitying twaddle. You've outlived your usefulness to the right, and everyone else thinks you're a murderer. https://t.co/gyKVWJSgsv — Jim Clark (@tapeman1983) November 20, 2023