Donald Trump’s Alleged Co-Conspirator Says Fani Willis ‘Does Not Care About Black People’ After Fulton County DA Seeks to Revoke His Bond

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to put one of the co-conspirators charged in connection to the criminal election interference indictment in Georgia back in jail.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Willis asked a judge to revoke Harrison Floyd’s bond this week. Willis noted several instances in which Floyd violated his bond agreement through some recent social posts and interviews he gave discussing the case.

Booking photo of Harrison Floyd at Fulton County Jail (Photo: Twitter)

Floyd is one of two Black co-defendants who are part of the same racketeering indictment former president Donald Trump faces. Floyd was charged with violating the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses.

The former Black Voices for Trump director was one of the last co-defendants to be booked and processed and the only defendant who had to spend days in jail awaiting a bond agreement because he hadn’t hired an attorney for this case.

Willis noted that, in recent weeks, Floyd has displayed a “pattern of intimidation” through his social posts and interviews that mention witnesses and co-defendants.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate that he poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice in the future, making him ineligible for bond,” Willis wrote in a court filing.

His bond agreement is as follows: a. The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.

b. The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him or her to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel.

c. The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him or her to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

The motion Willis filed included posts from Floyd’s X account where he tagged these witnesses: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, state election official Gabriel Sterling, and Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who accepted a plea deal after being indicted alongside Floyd.

Passing this along to @GaSecofState and @GabrielSterling.



Should they be more concerned about interfering in elections, perjury before Congress, lying to DA Fani Willis, or all the above? https://t.co/2WljpqoD8u — Harrison Floyd 🇺🇸 (@hw_floyd) November 1, 2023

Floyd also appeared for an interview on “The Conservative Daily” podcast, in which he “discussed the facts of this case and communicated indirectly to codefendant and witness Jenna Ellis by discussing her guilty plea.”

The motion includes one of Floyd’s talking points during his interview:

“President Trump was underserved by people like her. People who would go into the Oval Office and tell him one thing and then behind his back they would do another … I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a Harvard J.D. But guess who is? Jenna Ellis, right. She literally, if she truly believed everything that she was saying, she could have defended her own self. She didn’t need a quarter of a million dollars of people’s hard-earned money to be raised offline. You know? And it doesn’t take a quarter of a million dollars to accept a plea deal either. Or to deny one. Ok? So she just showed who she really is.”

Wow @JennaEllisEsq . You’re a whole mess girl !



So, you didnt stop at stealing peoples hard earned money for your “Defense.”You’re also lying on @DanScavino ?!?



I guess they don’t teach ethics at Harvard Law anymore. 🤷🏾‍♂️#GiveBackTheMoney https://t.co/wfQP7rzhxW — Harrison Floyd 🇺🇸 (@hw_floyd) November 13, 2023

If we are sharing / leaking videos today …….. 🤷🏾‍♂️



Like I said from the start, Ruby Freeman was TERRIFIED & wouldn’t talk to anyone WHITE !



Why ……. ?



Because Racism & Political Terrorism in 🍑is still very real !



This is a COVER UP & Fulton County is CORRUPT ! pic.twitter.com/3WQhfDOXsj — Harrison Floyd 🇺🇸 (@hw_floyd) November 14, 2023

Now Fulton Superior Court judge Scott McAfee must decide whether to remand Floyd’s bond and send him back to jail through the time of the trial, which is estimated to start as early as March 2024.

Floyd is accused of working alongside Trevian Kutti, the former publicist for Kanye West, and Stephen Lee, a pastor, to intimidate and pressure Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into falsely admitting that she stole votes and committed election fraud.

In response to the news of Willis’ attempt to revoke his bond, Floyd posted on his X account that Willis “Does not care about Black people” and questioned if she was paid to file the motion.