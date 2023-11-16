‘Chingy Was Snappin’: Chingy’s ‘Right Thurr’ Trends Online After Social Media Users Discover His Biggest Hit Was Later Turned Into a Nelly Diss Track

A recent clip of St. Louis artists Nelly and Chingy has gone viral as fans find out the two were dissing each other on some of their most popular songs.

Chingy started as one of the opening acts of Nelly’s Derrty Entertainment record label but he became disenchanted when he felt like he wasn’t getting the respect that he earned in the industry. This caused the “One Call Away” rapper to part ways with Nelly and sign with Ludacris’ Disturbing tha Peace record label.

Under DTP, Chingy dropped his debut studio album “Jackpot,” which ended up going double platinum. Nelly allegedly had a problem with Chingy signing with the “Southern Hospitality” artist from Atlanta rather than someone from his hometown.

In the 2005 documentary series “Beef,” the two Midwestern rappers explained their viewpoints on how their beef escalated. Chingy further alleged that Nelly “didn’t want to see nobody come up.”

The “Nellyville” rapper explained that he felt disrespected by Chingy after the “Pulling Me Back” artist claimed that Nelly, nor the St. Lunatics had “no part in him getting a deal.”

Chingy believed that St. Lunatics rapper Ali wanted to be in Nelly’s place as a top artist at the time. The beef reached the studio once Nelly dropped his 2004 album “Sweat,” which featured the track, “Another One.”

In the song which is about never being another version of himself, Nelly raps, “I like the way you do that right thurr, you just remember why you do that right thurr/ I made it tight to be country, they though that country was bummy/ Until country start making money, now they all in Kentucky.”

“That’s all I said,” Nelly explained in the doc. “I coulda said f—k the way you do that right thurr. Ol’ p—y a-s n—a why you do that right thurr? Now that’s what I shoulda said, obviously, now, but I didn’t.”

Chingy heard the “bold” diss track and didn’t take it lying down. He then flipped the hook of his hit song, stating, “Well that’s how he feel I’m gon’ say somethin’,” and he released his diss track “We Got.”

On the track Chingy raps, “I heard that song boy, It aint another boy/ Better keep my name out ya mouth im on some other, boy/ I been discovered boy, that’s why you hatin’ boy/ They like the way I do that right thurr they relating, boy.”

Chingy also dissed Nelly again on a freestyle to his 2003 track “Right Thurr,” which seemingly wasn’t widely released to the public. The track’s original featured guests include Florida native Trina and Jermaine Dupri.

The 43-year-old went ballistic on the “Air Force Ones” rapper, saying, “I’m goin’ down down baby your street in a range rover/ Say another word this AK will have your brains hangin’ over/ Hip-hop ain’t pop sell out change over/ You frustrated wondering who snatched that chain soldier.”

Chingy continued, “People telling me to stop ’cause they know how we do it/ Somebody said you was a country singer is that true/ But it’s all in your head if I miss I’m shooting over and over again/ Until I hit, then let’s drop down n’ get to sleep homeboy/ I don’t flap my wings, n—a I clap them things.”

2003 was the same year Nelly was reportedly robbed of over $1 million in jewelry while in Las Vegas for the Radio Music Awards. Vegas is also where the pair attempted to come to an understanding after a run-in, but both were under the influence of alcohol and neither was truly “listening” to the other.

But this was the first time many people heard Chingy flip some of Nelly’s songs in the diss. One commenter said, “I swear this wasn’t the lyrics to ‘Right there’ when I was a kid. What type of diss murder remix is this.”

Others said, “Chingy was SNAPPIN ON BRUH” and “so everybody was doing the chicken head and heal-toe to diss records lol.” A fourth added, “I never knew this wowww but Chingy ate his ass up, no lie. Can’t even lie them bars was kinda fye for that era & ish still today fr fr.”

Chingy and Nelly ended up settling their differences before the beef got too out of hand. During the documentary they both talked about quashing the beef, and after some help from Nelly’s late sister, Jackie Donahue, they eventually ended their problems with each other and have been cool with each other ever since. Chingy opened up for Nelly during the Great Allentown Fair back in September.