Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Fellow Republican the P-Word After He Criticizes Her Lack of ‘Maturity’

Rep. Darrell Issa of California called out his Republican House colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia this week for lacking “maturity and experience” in her pursuit of an impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

She responded with a tweet of a video of former President Donald Trump that implied Issa is a “p–sy.”

Greene has launched an attack on eight GOP representatives who decided to side with Democrats to stop a push to have Mayorkas impeached. She alleges the Homeland Security chief has violated a 2006 law mandating the DHS to maintain “operational control” of the border — a duty that has not been fulfilled, according to Greene and others.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, leaves her office on Capitol Hill on February 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

She filed a privileged resolution that forced the House to vote within a 48-hour window, but that blew up in her face on Nov. 13 when she could not secure the votes to have the secretary impeached.

Greene labeled Republicans Issa, Cliff Bentz of California, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, John Duarte of California, North Carolina’s Virginia Foxx, Tom McClintock of California, North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, and Ohio Rep. Mike Turner as traitors in a seven-minute video posted on the X platform the morning after her measure failed.

8 Republicans just joined Democrats to KILL my Articles of Impeachment against Mayorkas https://t.co/DYCLubvjJH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 14, 2023

The articles of impeachment were voted down by 201 Democrats and the above eight Republicans, a move that will send her resolution back to the Homeland Security Committee. Had the vote gone the other way, Mayorokas would have been the first cabinet member to be impeached in 147 years.

After she fired off on her colleagues on Tuesday, Issa commented on his decision to vote against his party and homed in on Greene’s conduct.

“The history of privileged resolutions is that they’re brought by the majority leader or the minority leader. Privileged resolutions are not — have not historically been — brought by one member. And when they do come from one member, they’re most often referred to committee, as it was yesterday,” the politician said Tuesday morning, as reported by The Hill.

Issa added, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is a hardworking member of Congress, but I believe she lacks the maturity and the experience to understand what she was asking for, and how ill-prepared we would have been to do it on short notice on the floor.”

Greene replied on the same morning with a tweet, “Darrell Issa is right, I am a hardworking member of Congress who puts the American people first. But we all know what Darrell Issa lacks… [a series of balls from different sports emojis].”

Darrell Issa is right, I am a hardworking member of Congress who puts the American people first.



But we all know what Darrell Issa lacks…



🏈🏀⚾️🎾🎱 https://t.co/j4YX9Gc5Fp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 14, 2023

This was accented by a follow-up video of Trump saying, “She says he’s a p–sy.”

Elected to the House of Representatives 2020, Greene is among a group of Republicans holding Mayorkas and the Biden administration responsible for the rising migrant influx, particularly following the expiration of stricter COVID-era immigration policies. The Republican cohort claims Homeland Security has failed by not maintaining total “operational control” over the nation’s southern border.

The Department of Homeland Security has contested this stance as unachievable.

In a statement released on Thursday, Nov. 14, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg called her political tantrum “baseless” and referred to her call for impeachment as “reckless,” according to Forbes.

“Instead of continuing their reckless impeachment charades and attacks on law enforcement, Congress should work with us to keep our country safe, build on the progress DHS is making, and deliver desperately needed reforms for our broken immigration system that only legislation can fix,” Ehrenberg said in the release.

Read the original story on Atlanta Black Star.