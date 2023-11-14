Ja Morant Is Staying Close To Struggling Memphis Grizzles During 25-Game Suspension | When Will He Be Back? His Team Is 2-8 and Need The Superstar Back On The Court

The Memphis Grizzlies currently have the worst record in the Western Conference, standing at 2-8, and never has the team and the league felt the loss of Ja Morant more than now. His absence has made Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. become one of the new driving forces of the team.

However, he understands the impact of the player.

“Ja is also still very much around,” Jackson told Sportskeeda about Morant still being around the team through his 25-game suspension. “It’s normal. He’s not playing. But it’s normal.”

We Miss The “Bad Guy”

Morant returns to the court in mid-December. He can’t be in the arena when the Grizzlies are playing games, but his presence and energy are felt with the team.

“Very positive,” Jackson said about Morant’s spirits. “They’re always very positive. I’m not tripping about it. I’m going to blink, and he’s going to be back. We’re halfway to that point.”

The Western Conference without Ja Morant has leading storylines that are strongly about James Harden’s need to prove himself on a new veteran superteam in the Clippers or Anthony Davis’ lack of leadership on an aging Lakers.

When Will Ja Morant Be Back?

