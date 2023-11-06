Online Fundraiser for ‘Black Panther’ Stuntman and His Three Children Killed In Georgia Collison Reaches $89,000 with Big Donation from Ava DuVernay

The 10-year-old son of a Marvel movie stuntman left in critical condition following a deadly collision in Georgia on Halloween night has passed away.

The child, identified as Kisasi Ramsess, died of his injuries on Sunday, Nov. 5, according to WAGA-TV Fox5 Atlanta. His father — 41-year-old Taraja — and his sisters Sudari, 13, and 1-month-old Fugibo were also inside the vehicle when the crash happened on Interstate 285 in the metropolitan Atlanta area at about 11 p.m.

The car collided with a broken-down tractor-trailer near an exit, causing the trio to die on impact, USA Today reported. Taraja’s 3-year-old, Shazia, is still reportedly in the hospital. DeKalb County police are investigating the incident.

Taraja Ramsess died in a fatal collision in Georgia on Halloween night. His 10-year-old son passed away on Sunday from his injuries. (@eyeakili/Instagram)

The family announced the death of Kisasi, also known as “Sauce the Boss, on GoFundMe, adding that he “brought so much joy to the lives of many.” They have received an outpouring of condolences and raised nearly $89,000 of a $150,000 goal to help the child’s grandmother, Akili, with funeral arrangements.

Taraja worked on the sets of multiple blockbuster hits, including “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther.” Renowned filmmaker Ava DuVernay donated $5,000 to the fundraiser and acknowledged his death in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Taraja. Regal. That’s the word that comes to mind when I think of him,” DuVernay wrote. “He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one. He was a part of our crew family at ARRAY. He left us last night forever in a way that makes the hearts of all who knew him break into a million pieces.”

His mother, a photojournalist and executive director of the National Press Photographers Association, touted Taraja as a dedicated father who loved martial arts and motorcycles.

“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his child more than all,” she continued. “He [also had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor and yet could be as cornball corny as can be.”

