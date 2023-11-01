‘A Slap On The Wrist’: More Than 100 Seattle HS Students Protest Unsatisfactory Punishment Of Football Players Who Texted “Creepy, Weird, Predatory” Messages Directed at Female Students

An unspecified number of students, including football players, have been suspended from Seattle’s Chief Sealth International High School in connection with threatening text messages talking about violating female students, according to reports.

Last Friday more than 100 students from Seattle’s Chief Sealth International walked out of school to protest what they feel was inadequate punishment by the school and not enough being done to prioritize the safety of students. (Photo: Westseattleblog.com)

Screenshots of text messages sent in a group chat consisting primarily of sophomore boys on the school’s football team were posted on Instagram, that’s how parents and other students found out and alerted administration.

Sexual Violence Aimed At Female Students

“I saw the screenshot; it was basically like, ‘Oh, we want to bend her over and we want to rip her pants off,’” a freshman student said to Fox 13 Seattle.

“Just wrong,” another freshman told the station. “It’s creepy, it’s weird, it’s predatory.”

Last Friday more than 100 students walked out of school to protest what they feel was inadequate punishment by the school and not enough being done to prioritize the safety of students.

Students who participated gathered on the football field for more than two hours demanding action. The students protesting claimed officials are not doing enough to stop what they call an ongoing problem of harassment and sexual assaults at the school.

Related: Middletown Area School Football Players Expelled And Charged With Hazing…

School Principal Ray Morales wrote a letter, which can be found on the school’s website, where he said he takes the safety and well-being of the students seriously.

One-Off Incident Or A Pattern Of Dangerous Behavior

But a senior at the school wrote an email in response to the West Seattle Blog that contradicts Morales’ assertion.