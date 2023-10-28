‘That Black Man Telling Tocarra to Have Some Class Irritated Me’: Countess Vaughn and Toccarra Jones Say They ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Their Time on ‘Celebrity Fit Club’

Former “Celebrity Fit Club” stars Toccara Jones and Countess Vaughn weighed in after a video of Jones losing her temper on the reality show resurfaced on Instagram. The clip was shared by the Instagram account Petty King on Oct. 22.

The reality show featured famous stars competing with each other as they tried to lose weight, and the 2008 clip shared on Instagram featured a visibly upset Jones confronting the panel of judges, including Dr. Ian K. Smith.

As the former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant confronted the panel, she told the judges, “You know, each week, ever since the first week I came here, I bust my butt. Didn’t nobody bother to ask me last week, or this week, none of the good s—t that I’ve done. Like you said, Dr. Ian, you’re not gonna sugarcoat s—t, I ain’t gonna sugarcoat nothin’ either.”

Toccara Jones (left) and Countess Vaughn (right). (Photo: @iamtoccarajones/Instagram, @countessdvaughn/Instagram)

“All y’all can kiss my a— if y’all don’t like the fact that I like who the f—k I am,” added Jones as Dr. Ian advised the reality star to “have some class.”

The retort prompted Jones to begin screaming and crying as she hysterically continued to defend herself.

“Have some class! Be a woman! Be a woman! Be a Woman! Have some class,” yelled Dr. Ian in response.

Fans reacted to the clip on social media. Many did not appreciate how Dr. Ian addressed the model.

“The ‘have some class’ in this moment, toward a black woman from a black man on national television… just don’t sit right with me,” noted a commenter.

“Dr Ian was GASLIGHTING,” added another. “That’s why his fame plummeted because how you a therapist purposely trigger someone.”

Another commenter echoed the previous statements, saying, “That black man sitting there telling Tocara (sic) to have some class irritated me, but when he said ‘be a woman’ I damn near threw my effing phone. How utterly infuriating!”

Countess Vaughn and Tocarra also entered the comment section after seeing the resurfaced clip.

Vaughn wrote, “I couldn’t stand them folks when I was on there,” which prompted Jones to reply, “@countessdvaughn girl!!!’ Tell me about [it].”

Jones also shared the clip on her Instagram page on Oct. 26 with the caption, “Throwback Thursday #tbt I’m so proud of this young lady … words can’t express.”

“Celebrity Fit Club” premiered on VH1 in 2005 and aired for five seasons.

