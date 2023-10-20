Top 5 Candidates For NBA Most Valuable Player | Do International Ballers Run The NBA Now?

The 2023-24 NBA season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and we’ve been giving you previews here at The Shadow League. Of the many topics fans like to debate, none sparks as much enthusiasm as MVP.

The last five awards have gone to an international player, is that going to continue this season?

Here are the top five candidates based on age, ability, team’s likelihood of success and narrative.

Reporter Jarod Hector of The Shadow League previews the Top 5 NBA MVP candidates for 2024. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is somewhere on the list. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

The two-time MVP, last year’s runner-up and the reigning Finals MVP is the best player in basketball. He showed that on the biggest stage, leading the league in total points, rebounds, and assists in the playoffs and averaging a triple-double leading the Nuggets to their first championship.

In the regular season he was also elite. He lead the league in EPM, EW, and WS/48 for the third consecutive season. For you counting-stat people, he averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists per game for the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

With all due respect to the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid. Jokic should have won his third straight award last season. He essentially “gave it away” because he was tired of being asked about if he should win it again.

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

In five NBA seasons, the 24 year old from Slovenia has been All-NBA first team four times as well as a four-time All-Star. He is the sun that the Mavericks orbit around. He is a one-man offense unto himself.

Last year he finished sixth in EPM and fourth in EW. The individual dominance is there. Can he and Kyrie Irving lead the team to a top-four finish in the Western Conference?

If that happens the narrative will shift in his favor.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Another two-time MVP winner, a walking double-double and arguably the most dominant two-way force in the league.

Last season was a “down year” for Giannis, as he was ninth in both EPM and EW. But his counting stats were impressive. He averaged 31 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists per game in the regular season. He led the Bucks to the best record in the league.

They flamed out in the first round of the playoffs as he battled injuries. But he has a new sidekick this season in Damian Lillard. If the Bucks reel off 15-20 games in a row and Giannis dominates, he’ll be in the MVP discussion.

