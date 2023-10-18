I Asked My Boyfriend of Four Years If He Would Save Me or His Friend In a Fire, and His Response Shocked Me

A popular TikToker went viral after sharing a story time video where she said her ex-boyfriend chose his best friend over here in a hypothetical question about who he would save first.

The young woman, whose username is Cheycheytime, eventually said she went into severe depression after hearing the answer and probably should have paid attention to other red flags.

In the video, which received over 2.6 million views, she explains, “I asked my boyfriend of four years, ‘Who’d he save in a fire, me or his best friend?’ He says that he would save his best friend.”

Trending Today:

She said she was shocked and asked him, “Why?”

“He’s just like, ‘Oh, I’ve known him longer. So, I’m like, ‘There’s no point in time where you will ever know me longer than your best friend. So that means you’ll never save me… Even if I’m married to you, and I’m the mother of your children?’”

She said he was simple in his response and said, “Yeah, I just known him longer. I don’t know what to tell you.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

After retelling the story, where the caption reads, “Is your best friend paying your half of the rent and feeding you, or am I,” she covered her mouth and laughed. One person in the comments asked her why she was giggling after he told her she was unimportant to her. She responded to the question with a follow-up video.

“Honestly, when it first happened, it wasn’t a laughing matter. Like I literally wanted to un-alive myself,” she said, detailing that the two dated from the time she was 18 to 22. Two years later, she is removed from the relationship and can now laugh at the exchange.

“Just all the… red flags are just insane,” the young woman said. “Just had to even think that I was in that situation.”

Many people hopped in the comments and asked, “Can we normalize to not asking those questions anymore. Like there is no need to compare the love I have for different people in my life,” while another said, “This instigates arguments. And to be honest, if you got to ask this type of question, you already questioning your relationship.”

Agreeing that these types of questions start arguments, one more said, “I don’t understand this phenomenon of dropping your friends after getting into a relationship… In my opinion, he didn’t say anything wrong. It’s a hypothetical anyway.”

However, some experts believe that asking these types of questions is actually healthy.

“Asking hypothetical questions can be a powerful tool for building deeper intimacy and understanding in your relationship,” according to Allo Health. “When you pose scenarios to your partner, you give them the opportunity to explore new perspectives, consider alternative solutions, and share their honest opinions and feelings.

A little over a month before CheyCheytime posted her video, another video went viral, focusing on a similar hypothetical question asked between partners. A New York actor was asked by his wife of 10 years if she and her son were drowning, who would he save first.

He said he would have saved her, but that actually made her upset.

“She starts getting upset and says I should save her son,” he recalls, adding that he told her, “I only love him because I love you. If we had a kid together and it was my blood, it would be different.”

The actor went on to reveal that he and his wife are currently divorcing, and he wonders if the question had anything to do with them going their separate ways.