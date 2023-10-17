My Wife Needs to Choose Between Her ‘Broke-as-a-Joke’ Son Or Me, Her Hard-Working Husband

My stepson is useless; there’s just no other way to say it. His mother would cry buckets of tears if she heard me say this, but I can’t help the way that I feel. She and I have been married for nine years, and he has lived with us for the last four of those nine years. And during that time, I have witnessed sheer unapologetic laziness on his part.

He can never keep a job and contributes zero dollars to our household. But his mother is constantly making excuses for him, saying that it’s his depression and anxiety that keep him from finding solid work. She says that when he’s having an episode, it’s hard for him to motivate himself to get up and get out on the grind. I myself believe that it’s yet another excuse that buys him time to continue being a leech.

The last straw for me was when I came home early from work and caught him having sex with his girlfriend in the living room. I was disgusted. He has a lot of nerve bringing his woman to a house where he doesn’t pay rent for private sexual escapades. At the top of this coming new year, I’m putting my foot down and letting my wife know that either he goes or I go. I can’t take it any longer and can’t watch another grown man live off of me, especially when it’s not my biological child.

All of a sudden, my stepson has started diligently looking for work and sliding me $20 here and $40 there. I believe his mother is giving him the money to give to me to diffuse my anger and keep the proverbial peace. This morning, I woke up and decided to call a family meeting to address the broke elephant in the room.

I’m tired of walking on eggshells and pretending not to be as angry as I truly am. Should I give my wife an ultimatum about putting her son out and choosing between the two of us?

