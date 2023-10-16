‘Told Her She Wasn’t Living in the Lord’s Way’: Students at Louisiana High School Reportedly Encouraged to Post Twerking Videos After Senior Penalized for Dancing at Private Homecoming After-Party

A Louisiana high school student was penalized for dancing at a party off-campus grounds. Following backlash, the principal apologized for his reaction.

Kaylee Timonet, a 17-year-old senior at Walker High School in the southeast Louisiana city of Walker, faced disciplinary action after a video posted by a DJ on social media showed her dancing at a homecoming after-party behind someone who was twerking, The Advocate reported.

According to the report, Principal Jason St. Pierre slammed the video, removed Timonet from her student government president position, said she wouldn’t be considered for Student of the Year, and rescinded his help recommending her for college scholarships.

Kaylee Timonet, a senior at Walker High School, was punished after dancing at an event that was held off school property. (Youtube/WWLTV/Screenshot)

“They said they didn’t want her representing Walker High School. She was totally shocked,” the student’s mother, Rachel Timonet, told the Advocate. “He told her she wasn’t living in the Lord’s way and questioned who her friends were and if they followed the Lord. She said she didn’t know how to answer that, and they said it was a yes-or-no question. Meanwhile, she’s sobbing.”

Rachel said her daughter, who has been dancing since she was 2 years old, is trained in hip-hop, has been hired to dance for Disney, and has even danced in that style during school performances.

Pierre’s decision left Rachel outraged, and the community likened the situation to the 1984 movie “Footloose.” During their meeting, Rachel said Pierre printed out Bible verses for her daughter, the Advocate reported, and on social media, people pointed out that Walker High School is a public institution.

“I am a Christian, “one user wrote in a local Facebook group, per the outlet. “I love that most teachers use our beliefs as a reference for the kids to go through life. But when you use it to bully and dictate children, it’s wrong.”

In a statement to the community posted on the high school’s official website earlier this month, Pierre acknowledged his actions and said he planned to speak with the family. He wrote that he would reinstate Timonet to her student government role and continue to endorse the student for her scholarship.

“Finally, during my conversation with Kaylee regarding the dance party, the subject of religious beliefs was broached by Kaylee and myself,” the statement said. “While that conversation was meant with the best intentions, I do understand it is not my responsibility to determine what students’ or others’ religious beliefs may be – that should be the responsibility of the individual.”

It continued: “As principal of Walker High School, I am faced daily with many difficult decisions for the interest of our students and employees that are never taken lightly. Please know that I always strive to place our students first in every decision. It is for that reason that I have taken this corrective action.”

However, Rachel said his statement and change of heart came too late and that her daughter’s scholarship deadline had already passed, as WAFB reported. The mother has reached out to attorneys about the situation.

According to the report, Pierre asked to take leave for the remainder of the academic school year. Some parents and supports have worn shorts, saying, “Let the girl dance,” and have prompted other students to turn in twerking videos.

