Baltimore Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect Connected to Morgan State University Mass Shooting, Identify Another 18-Year-Old Suspect Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’

A suspect police have connected to the mass shooting at Morgan State University that left five people injured was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 12, the Baltimore Police Department announced.

A 17-year-old was arrested “without incident” in Washington, D.C, and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. The agency did not release the juvenile’s name.

Baltimore Police announce they have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the Oct. 3 shootings of five people at Morgan State University. (Baltimore Police Department)

However, they publicly identified another suspect, 18-year-old Jovan Williams, who is “considered armed and dangerous.” Police are urging the public to contact them with any information about the individual’s whereabouts and offering a reward of up to $9,000.

Police responded to the HBCU campus earlier this month following reports of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found five people between the ages of 18 and 22 with gunshot wounds, four males and one female. Four of them attended Morgan State. It led the school to cancel remaining homecoming events and amplified calls to end gun violence.

Law enforcement previously released a video of persons of interest in this case. Police Commissioner Richard Worley said they believe an altercation between two groups sparked the shooting.

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” Worley said in a statement. “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

The shooting happened during the university’s homecoming week, and school officials canceled the remaining events. Morgan State President K. Wilson said that security measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff.

This week, he also announced that they will consider building and extending a security barrier around the public campus — an idea that has been met with mixed reactions, according to local reports.

In response to the arrest, Wilson praised law enforcement for working on capturing those suspected to be involved.

“On behalf of the Morgan Community, I extend our gratitude to all the law enforcement involved in making this happen. As a result of their diligent investigative work, a significant break in the case occurred, leading to the apprehension of a suspect,” Wilson said.

“Additionally, I offer thanks to Governor Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott for their continued outreach and support throughout this ordeal. I also would like to recognize all of those who showed the courage in coming forward to assist in this investigation by supplying key information leading to the arrest of the suspected assailant.”

