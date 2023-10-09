Should I be Jealous? My Husband Is Paying Too Much Attention to One of His Co-Workers

My husband and I are approaching our eighth year of marriage. We’ve certainly had our fair share of ups and downs, but we’ve successfully weathered the seven-year itch milestone and more. However, we’re now facing a new issue involving one of his co-workers.

My husband is the general manager of a popular chain restaurant in town, and he’s widely known and loved by many. Lately, he seems to have taken one of his employees, a young single mother in training to become a shift manager, under his wing.

Stock image of man looking at cellphone. (Photo: Pexels.com)

It feels like her name is constantly on his lips, and I can’t hide my annoyance any longer. I confronted him about her, and he made me feel insignificant. I expressed my concern about him lending her money for auto repairs, and before that, going out of his way to pick her up from home and drive her to work. He makes me feel as though I’m determined to be unhappy, no matter what he does.

Trending Today:

This past weekend, while we were spending some much-needed one-on-one time together, he received a text from the young woman in question. She sent pictures of her and her kids at her son’s soccer game. I was not just angry; I was outraged. I told him that she shouldn’t be texting him outside of office hours and that there was no reason for her to send personal pictures to him. He claims he will address this with her in the future but mostly rolled his eyes at me and dismissed my concerns.

Am I being insecure about his employee, or should I stand my ground regarding their inappropriate behavior?

Read the original story here.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.