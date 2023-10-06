Should I Cut Him Off? He’s Perfect–Except I’m Not Attracted to Him

I have been single for going on four years now. My last breakup was a doozie, but I’ve finally recovered from it. I’ve been dating here and there, mainly using online dating sites to meet new men. This brings me to my current situation with Brian. I met Brian on Bumble, and we instantly clicked over casual conversations about nothing and everything. Talking to him is light and utterly refreshing.

As time drew on, we decided to meet in person, and I was immediately disappointed because he didn’t quite resemble the man in his pictures. He didn’t catfish me or anything, but I’m just not as attracted to him in person as I am to his photos.

Stock photo with Black couple laughing. (Pexels.com)

He’s extremely photogenic, but it doesn’t come across that way when we’re face to face. But I continue to fall for him because I love the way he thinks and what he stands for in terms of important life topics like family, politics and religion. He’s also extremely funny, smart and tall, and has a great job and his own house and vehicle.

We have been on four dates, and I still have no physical attraction toward Brian. I paid for two of the dates, one an extravagant picnic and the other a live concert. When I look at him, there is no burning desire to kiss him or jump his bones whatsoever. He’s just not doing it for me in the looks department, but I decided to give it a few more dates before I pull the plug.

On the last date, we had a romantic dinner at his place, and he made a move for the first time. I was hesitant about kissing him, but I went through with it because I was in a sticky situation. I was not happy about being physical in that way with him, and I don’t think I can go through with any more dates.

My girlfriends are telling me to stick it out and suck it up because Brian treats me like a queen. He listens to me, plus he has been a positive influence in my life. I’ve never met a man who makes me feel so protected because of the way he approaches life decisions, and I hate to give it up, but I just don’t think I can get past the physical when it comes to him. It feels like a cruel joke is being played on me, and I’m so torn about how I truly want to proceed.

Should I give it some more time or go ahead and break things off with Brian?

Read the original story here.

