My Girlfriend Broke Up with Me Before Our Big Anniversary Trip. Should I Ask for Half of the Costs Back?

My lady and I have been kicking it for almost a year. For our anniversary, we decided to go back to the spot where we met, the illustrious beaches of Maui in Hawaii. We were both there for a business conference last year, and sparks flew almost immediately.

In between meetings and after the conference was done, we spent every waking moment together. If it wasn’t taking a long afternoon walk on the beach, we were snorkeling or taking a sunset dinner cruise offshore. It was an amazing three days that changed the course of my life significantly. When we came back home, we decided to date each other exclusively.

Man and woman in the back seat (Pexels Image)

I must admit that over the course of our relationship this past year, my girlfriend has been the one in charge of planning outings and trips. I’m a little lazy when it comes to that department and have relied on her heavily to make sure we have memorable times in our lives together. But our anniversary trip is different. I put a ton of effort and thought into planning this trip for us. I also spent a good amount of money on the flight, hotel and excursions I know we will enjoy. I didn’t want her to pay a dime for anything.

However, as we’ve gotten closer to the trip date, things actually have been surprisingly rocky between us. We’ve argued more than usual and haven’t had great quality time together. I don’t know what’s going on, but I get the feeling that she might be seeing someone else. We’re only a week away from our special trip, and yesterday, she sent me a text, breaking up with me.

Once I get to the bottom of this breakup, is it petty to ask her to reimburse me for half of the cost of the trip? I can lose out on money due to missing cancellation deadlines.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.