Does Social Media Use Toxic Conversation Points to Divide Black Men and Women? One Black Therapist Thinks So: ‘It’s Not Pushing Us Forward’

Does social media play a large role in driving Black men and women apart?

One Black therapist is garnering a lot of attention for saying that is indeed the case.

A clip from the well-known “Tonight’s Conversation” podcast went viral after life coach and licensed therapist Brittany Rogers shared her thoughts on how certain conversation topics on relationships and lifestyle that are posted on social media tend to chip away at the relationships between Black men and women.

Coach and licensed therapist Brittany Rogers (Photo: X/@JannelleMollina)

“Social media is amplifying the divide between Black men and Black women. Pages like Justin Laboy, pages like Spiritual World who take the most toxic messages from Twitter and all other platforms, put them in one space that are purposely perpetuating narratives that we really aren’t interacting with in the real world,” Rogers said.

“None of it is solution-focused,” she added. “It’s not productive, it’s not pushing us forward, and what’s happening is we are internalizing a lot of trauma that does not belong to us.”

Her perspective was met with positive feedback from audience members at a “Tonight’s Conversation” live event she guest-hosted.

Rogers reposted that recent clip, which drew numerous comments, most of which backed her remarks.

“The energy is too negative,” one commenter said on Instagram.

“Social media is widening the divide between men and women across the board…. had black men and women divided for a while. It’s just time for the rest of the world to catch up in the division,” an X user said.

A few people weren’t really on board with Rogers’ viewpoint, stating that people should take responsibility for how influenced they are by what they see on social media.

“Stop blaming social media and start blaming the fact that y’all don’t have minds of your own. A meme from a parody account shouldn’t be something you take and run with,” one X user wrote.

“People that have good sense can separate reality from a tweet so if anyone lets what they see on here shape their view of the real world that’s their issue 🤷🏾‍♀️,” someone else wrote.

