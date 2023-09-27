‘Why Did You Bring the News People?’: Family of Chicago 11-Year-Old Beaten to a Pulp By Adult Women Reportedly Threatened with Gun for Speaking Out

Just over a week ago, an 11-year-old girl in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood reported a brutal attack by two local women. Now, her family, including Trinity Washington, not only grapples with the aftermath of the assault but also fears for their safety.

A man has been threatening them with a gun, and the family is so frightened by the threats they’ve received that they refuse to return home. They said they didn’t feel protected because police have consistently been delayed in their response to their 911 calls, and the women who initially hurt the child have not been held responsible.

Trinity Washington says she was attacked by two women. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/ABC 7 Chicago)

Community leaders are outraged, calling for justice in a rally on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

During Mexican Independence Day weekend, two women reportedly attacked Trinity outside her North Lawndale apartment, hitting her in the face with a bottle, resulting in multiple injuries, and causing her to nearly lose consciousness.

The neighbors called her and her family the N-word and pummeled her in her right eye, causing her to undergo two surgeries. She also suffered a broken nose.

“I looked up, and a bottle was being thrown to my face; I dropped down because I felt something hard. She punched me in my nose. When she punched me, I almost blacked out, and I fell again,” Trinity said. “My eye is in so much pain, my eye and my nose.”

Wanda Porter, Trinity’s mom, says the sixth-grader has missed school and has been traumatized by the ordeal. What is making it worse is her daughter is being harassed.

She said a man asked her daughter, “Why did you bring the news people to my f***ing house?” according to CBS News.

The same individual, Deandre Carroll, returned to their home and flashed the gun multiple times.

Carroll, 32, has since been arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She also says that the person who pulled a gun on her daughter is dating one of the women who assaulted her. He was upset because the family reported the incident.

The 10th Chicago Police District Council members believe that the ordeal should be considered a hate crime against a minor, shifting their focus on police accountability and calling into question why they are not responding appropriately.

The newly elected officials are calling on the Chicago Police Department to arrest both women accused in this attack. They are also requesting the state’s attorney to upgrade charges against them. One woman involved in the incident now has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a child, authorities said Tuesday.

The CPD said they are not ignoring the cries of the people and that the investigation is ongoing.

“The Chicago Police Department will not tolerate violence in our communities, especially violence against children,” the department said in a statement. “We stand with the child who was injured and will continue to support her and her family as she recovers from this heartbreaking attack. This remains an active and ongoing investigation as the detectives work to hold the offenders accountable.”

Trinity is noting all of the support and appreciates it even while she is healing.

“The world can be good, but people can actually be bad,” the young victim said to FOX 32. “I just want to say, we will pray for them, pray for us, and see if life can get a little bit easier, even though it’s already a little hard for us right now.”