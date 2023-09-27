‘Get the F–k Out of Here!’: Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Co-Host Take on GOP Candidate Larry Elder Over Black ‘Fatherlessness’ Issue’ In Heated Exchange

Larry Elder, one of the few Black candidates vying to become president in 2024, has used his platform to campaign about an alleged “fatherlessness problem” in the Black community, but recently did very little to provide answers about how to battle said issue.

In an appearance on the “Higher Learning” podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, the Republican candidate was invited to share his thoughts and perspectives on hot-button issues directly stemming from white supremacy and systemic racism that disproportionately impact Black people.

GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder (left) discussed white supremacy, systemic racism, and “fatherlessness” in the Black community on the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay (right). (Photos: YouTube screenshot/Higher Learning)

Toward the tail end of the podcast, Elder got into a heated exchange with both hosts after being asked to discuss his claims that a fatherlessness epidemic exists in America and is especially prevalent among Black people in America.

When Lindsay asked Elder to share what he’s done to combat this reported issue, Elder sidestepped the question entirely and requested that Lindsay admit that such an issue exists.

Lindsay and Lathan both said they don’t believe the issue doesn’t exist, but Elder continued to bypass the line of questioning.

“So you’re not accepting it, and you’re asking me what am I doing about something that you don’t accept,” Elder said.

Elder continued to evade answering the question and ultimately kept up a back and forth with Lindsay, who urged him to discuss how he combats an issue that he believes is commonplace in Black households.

“I’m happy to answer the question provided that you acknowledge that there is a problem,” Elder said.

With no time left to continue the discussion, Lathan dismissed Elder, saying, “Get the f–k out of here.”

Needless to say, many people were less than pleased with Elder’s appearance and overall behavior on the podcast.

Naw, naw, naw with that gaslighting. You can't have a discourse if you don't come prepared to back up your own platform. I don't need to agree with you to ask YOU to clarify why you say what you do.

“This man couldn’t just say he loves black people. That should show you what his real agenda is and who he’s trying to appeal to,” someone commented on YouTube.

“What I appreciate is how van and Rachel composed themselves throughout the conversation while trying to have a conversation that was clearly combative and had no interest in exhibiting all of the criteria that make up actual communication,” another person said.