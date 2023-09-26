RGIII Comes For NFL Analyst Danny Kanell On Social Media For Hateful Comments Towards Deion Sanders | ‘And We All Know Why’

The University of Oregon stomped Coach Prime and the University of Colorado 42-6 last Saturday, and for some it was the comeuppance Sanders and the Buffaloes needed after a lot of early season coverage. Count former ESPN talking head Danny Kanell as one who was happy to see Colorado lose, though he tried to deny it. Current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn’t having it and called Kanell out.

How Did We Get Here?

Colorado was a one-win program last year and already has three wins in four games this season. Deion Sanders is a sports legend and he is “Primetime.” Like it or not. The ratings for Colorado games have been crazy, so naturally every media outlet is talking Colorado because viewer numbers suggest they are popular.

NFL commentator Robert Griffin III wasn’t happy with former ESPN reporter Danny Kanell’s hateful comments towards Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Prior to Saturday’s game against Oregon, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was caught on video firing up his team saying “they’re (Colorado) fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins.” It went viral and Lanning continued to talk at halftime with his team up big and the victory was seen as the “medicine” Prime and his team needed.

Related: “They’re Fighting For Clicks, We’re Fighting For Wins” | Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Pregame Shot At Colorado, Then Ducks Destroy Buffs

RGIII saw the reactions and posted his thoughts on X.

“There is nothing wrong with Dan Lanning’s approach or intensity for HIS team. His job is to motivate HIS players, prop up HIS program and people are LOVING IT. Well that’s exactly what Coach Prime is doing for Colorado, so why do people hate it?”

We all know why, but Kanell couldn’t help himself and responded to Griffin III.

“Simple. People were exhausted with the over the top coverage of Deion. Every pregame speech aired ALL day on every ESPN show on loop. Over hyping average wins. That’s it.”

Again, Colorado is popular. Their game against Colorado State was the fifth-highest-rated regular season game ever and the highest in that time slot ever. Those numbers suggest people are interested in hearing about the program and its famous coach.

RGIII threw out some more facts for Kanell.

Kanell Is A Sanders Hater