‘Whites-Only’ Posters Advertising Social Group Where ‘European Children’ Could ‘Escape Forced Diversity’ Spurs Outrage, Slammed as ‘Vile Garbage’ By Mayor

Posters promoting a “white-only” mother and children play group across two Canadian cities have sparked outrage in the communities and online.

Photos of the posters were shared Sunday on social media platforms X and Instagram. The signs advertise a social group where “European children” can “escape forced diversity.”

Whites-only poster placed on bus stop in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. (Photo: @@Nantanreikan/X)

One of them was glued to a bus stop in Port Coquitlam, a suburb of Vancouver in British Columbia, according to one X user.

“Join us for Whites-Only Moms & Tots,” the heading of the poster says.

Related:‘They Don’t Care’: Viral Video of Asian Women Kicking, Hitting Homeless Black Man Sparks Outrage on Social Media

“Are you looking for somewhere your children can play with others that look like them,” it continues. “Are they tired of being a minority in their schools or daycares? Escaped forced ‘diversity’ and join other proud parents of European children as we create and atmosphere in which our kids can feel like they belong.”

“Invest in your child’s sense of well being and racial identity by giving them the gift of time spent amongst their own people—because they deserve it,” the sign also says.

A link on the poster leads to a Telegram group titled “White Tricites Parents and Tots.”

The Tri-Cities refers to the metro Vancouver cities of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody, and the group’s page has over 200 subscribers, according to CBC News.

Read the full story at Atlanta Black Star.

Port Coquitlam officials said they saw other social media photos of posters around the city. However, officers could not find the posters when they arrived. CBC News reports that partially removed signs were also discovered in a shopping mall in Coquitlam.

“As soon as it was brought to our attention, bylaw officers immediately searched the area and all bus stops, but no signs were present. Perhaps being removed by someone else,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West in a statement. “This vile garbage isn’t welcome in our community, or anywhere else.”

West, who has two children of his own, said he was stunned by the message on the poster. Census data show that about 47 percent of Port Coquitlam are “visible minorities,” and 48 percent of Coquitlam also falls under that category.

“I can’t imagine someone trying to promote that hatefulness, that racism amongst children. It is completely unacceptable,” he said. “Our city condemns it in the strongest terms, and we’re very much focused on promoting a community where everyone feels a part of Port Coquitlam.”