‘They Don’t Care’: Viral Video of Asian Women Kicking, Hitting Homeless Black Man Sparks Outrage on Social Media

An Asian woman and her daughter were caught assaulting an unhoused Black man on a video recently shared on X, the platform formally known as Twitter. The video was shared by Don Salmon on Sept. 21 and appears to show a man being assaulted on a busy New York City street.

The video of the two women featured them seemingly trying to get the man to move away from the area where he was sleeping in front of a business called “Creature World.” The daughter appears to try to get the man to move before the mother is seen hitting and kicking the man.

“All we want is a Hate crime bill,” replied one X user. “For reasons like this!”

A woman hits and kicks a homeless man in front of a business. (Photo: @dijoni / X)

“This is sad. It looks like they’re trying to take something from him. That man has enough to deal with,” added one.

“It amazes me to see we are so hated by everyone when they all came from us,” another X user noted.

The video has been viewed more than 133,000 times so far.

After the daughter saw that she and her mother were being filmed, she tried to stop her mother from assaulting the man further, to no avail. The mother also saw that she was being recorded but stood up and kicked the man as he sat on the concrete. A voice recording of the video advised the women that they were committing a crime by assaulting the man.

“Can’t be assaulting people,” said the man. “You call the cop.”

People were shocked by the way the women treated the man on X.

“Their body language suggests that they know what they’re doing to that man is wrong,” replied one X user.

“They don’t care…is what their body language tells me,” added another.

“Looks like a hate crime to me,” replied one.

Several more X users referenced the #StopAsianHate hashtag. President Joe Biden signed the anti-Asian Hate Crimes Act into law back in 2021 following several reports of violent attacks on Asians during the pandemic.

The bill was first introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) to make reporting hate crimes more accessible at the local and state levels by making sure reporting resources are available in multiple languages online, NBC News reports. It assigns a Justice Department official to focus on reviewing incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes and provides grants to police departments so they can establish hotlines.

“Those of Asian descent have been blamed and scapegoated for the outbreak of COVID-19, and as a result, Asian Americans have been beaten, slashed, spat on, and even set on fire and killed,” said Meng. “The Asian American community is exhausted from being forced to endure this rise in bigotry and racist attacks.”

“Hate has no place in America – and I look forward to making that clear this afternoon by signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law,” Biden wrote on Twitter.