‘Going to Look Like You’re Being Racist’: Black Father Confronts Employee He Believes Is Following Him and His Children Around Missouri Museum In Viral Video

A viral video shows a Black man calling out a Missouri museum worker about following his family throughout their visit.

TikTok user @jandkids captured the viral confrontation, which appears to have happened at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.

In the video, the man is showing artifacts to his children when he turns around and sees an employee staring at them from behind a pillar in the corner of the room.

“Are you about to follow us the whole time, man?” the man asked.

“Pardon?” the employee said as he walked toward the man and his children. He started to respond to the man’s question before he was cut off.

“Are you about to follow me the whole time?” the man asked again. “Because if you’re going to follow me the whole time, then give us a godd–n tour. I know how to control my kids. You asked me to make sure they don’t run. I will do that.”

While the man speaks, the employee has his arms crossed and avoids eye contact.

“I’m trying to enjoy the museum with my kids,” the man continued. “Are you following anyone else that got kids because I’m not the only one here with kids?”

The man told the employee that he would ask for the manager if he continues being followed and reminded him that he had filmed the entire encounter.

“You’re going to look like you’re being racist to a Black man with his two children at the museum because you’re not over there following them,” the man said, pointing at other people in the building with kids.

“I didn’t do it that way,” the employee replied before the man asked if he would give him a tour again. “I can talk to you about some of the art if you’d like, sir.”

The man kept pressing the employee about following him, to which he replied that he was doing his job.

“If you follow me one more time, I’m going to get your manager,” the man said. “So stop following me.”

The video has over 1 million views on the platform as of Wednesday. People in the comments section praised the man for this response.

“You stepped in like that man’s father and taught him a lesson,” one user wrote.

The museum did not immediately respond to Atlanta Black Star’s request for comment.