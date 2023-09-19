‘He Already Sent It In; It’s Fire’: Rapper and LSU Basketball Champion Flau’jae Johnson Says Her Lil Wayne Collaboration Is on the Way

Just months after winning the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament as a freshman with LSU, Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and budding rapper Flau’jae Johnson sat down with our entertainment correspondent Leah Henry to talk about her forthcoming project and how she tapped Young Money megastar Lil Wayne for a feature.

“I want to drop the feature on my album. He’s already sent it in; it’s fire,” says Flau’jae of her upcoming collaboration with Lil Wayne. “It’s giving heavy spitta. You know Lil Wayne is one of the GOATs, so he blessed the track.”

The national basketball champ also shared whether she is considering taking her talents to the WNBA despite currently making more money than some players in the league. Check out the full interview below.

