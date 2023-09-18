The New Girl at Work Is Copying My Style. Should I Pull Her To the Side to Address It?

I went to college for fashion design and dreamt of being in the industry for as long as I can remember. However, my dream was derailed after my life took a totally different turn. I currently work in a government position but continue to be driven by fashion in my everyday personal life. I live and breathe fashion, and you can always find me at the mall or perusing clothes and shoes online.

On the job, I’m known for my smart style of dress, and it’s not strange for me to receive a litany of compliments throughout the day. We have a new hire who seems particularly interested in my clothing choices.

Women in a work meeting. (Photo: Pexels.com)

She’s constantly asking where I shop to obtain certain items, and as the weeks have gone by, I’ve noticed that I have a bit of a look-alike in the office at this point.

I was so embarrassed last week when we came into the office wearing the same exact outfit that I assume we purchased at the same mall store. When I asked her where she bought hers from, she confirmed my suspicion that she’s been shopping where I shop. She’s even wearing the same perfume. While it’s nice to be imitated, it’s also enough to drive me up the wall just a tad.

Now I’m noticing that we’re carrying the same handbag, and she’s starting to look like me on dress-down Fridays as well.

Should I pull my co-worker to the side and make a subtle comment about her tendency to dress and smell like me, or just ignore it and hope that her desire to match me goes away?

